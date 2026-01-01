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Lloyd Bacon Lloyd Bacon
Kinoafisha Persons Lloyd Bacon

Lloyd Bacon

Lloyd Bacon

Date of Birth
4 December 1889
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
15 November 1955
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Champion 7.5
The Champion (1915)
Easy Street 7.4
Easy Street (1917)
42nd Street 7.4
42nd Street (1933)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Chaplin Cavalcade 7.3
The Chaplin Cavalcade Charlie Chaplin Cavalcade
Comedy 1938, USA
Marked Woman 7.1
Marked Woman Marked Woman
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller 1937, USA
42nd Street 7.4
42nd Street 42nd Street
Musical, Romantic, Drama 1933, USA
Easy Street 7.4
Easy Street Easy Street
Short, Comedy 1917, USA
Behind the Screen 7.4
Behind the Screen Behind the Screen
Comedy, Short 1916, USA
Gipsy Life 7.3
Gipsy Life The Vagabond
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1916, USA
A Gallant Fireman 6.5
A Gallant Fireman The Fireman
Comedy, Short 1916, USA
The Champion 7.5
The Champion The Champion
Comedy, Short, Sport 1915, USA
6.6
A Jitney Elopement A Jitney Elopement
Comedy, Short 1915, USA
A Night in the Show 7
A Night in the Show A Night in the Show
Comedy, Short 1915, USA
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