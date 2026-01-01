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Filmography
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Lloyd Bacon
Lloyd Bacon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lloyd Bacon
Lloyd Bacon
Lloyd Bacon
Date of Birth
4 December 1889
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
15 November 1955
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
The Champion
(1915)
7.4
Easy Street
(1917)
7.4
42nd Street
(1933)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Film-Noir
Musical
Romantic
Short
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
1938
1937
1933
1917
1916
1915
All
10
Films
10
Actor
8
Director
2
7.3
The Chaplin Cavalcade
Charlie Chaplin Cavalcade
Comedy
1938, USA
7.1
Marked Woman
Marked Woman
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller
1937, USA
7.4
42nd Street
42nd Street
Musical, Romantic, Drama
1933, USA
7.4
Easy Street
Easy Street
Short, Comedy
1917, USA
7.4
Behind the Screen
Behind the Screen
Comedy, Short
1916, USA
7.3
Gipsy Life
The Vagabond
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1916, USA
6.5
A Gallant Fireman
The Fireman
Comedy, Short
1916, USA
7.5
The Champion
The Champion
Comedy, Short, Sport
1915, USA
6.6
A Jitney Elopement
A Jitney Elopement
Comedy, Short
1915, USA
7
A Night in the Show
A Night in the Show
Comedy, Short
1915, USA
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