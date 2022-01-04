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Poster of Causeway
6.6
Causeway - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Causeway
6.6

Causeway

, 2022
Causeway
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Causeway
6.6
Causeway - Trailer 2
Causeway  Trailer 2

Cast

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Lynsey
Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry
James
Linda Emond
Linda Emond
Gloria
Russell Harvard
Russell Harvard
Stephen Henderson
Stephen Henderson
Danny Wolohan
Jim
Jayne Houdyshell
Sharon
Neal Huff
Neal Huff
Neuropsychologist
Han Soto
Physiotherapist
Natalie Pilie
Physiotherapist
Fred Weller
Rick
Sean Carvajal
Santiago
Director Lila Neugebauer
Writer Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, Elizabeth Sanders
Composer Alex Somers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 4 January 2022
World premiere 4 January 2022
Release date
4 November 2022 South Korea
MPAA R
Production A24, Excellent Cadaver, IAC Films
Also known as
Causeway, Resurgir, A kiút, Cây Cầu, Most, Mosty, Passagem, Põhjus, Red, White and Water, Untitled Lila Neugebauer Project, Το πέρασμα, Міст, Мост через озеро, Насип, कॉज़वे, 코즈웨이, その道の向こうに, 攜步渡水橋, 橋之彼端, Дамба

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Causeway - Trailer 2
Causeway Trailer 2
Causeway - Trailer
Causeway Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Causeway
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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