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6.6
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Causeway
6.6
Causeway
, 2022
Causeway
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.6
Causeway
Trailer 2
Trailer 2
Cast
Jennifer Lawrence
Lynsey
Brian Tyree Henry
James
Linda Emond
Gloria
Russell Harvard
Stephen Henderson
Danny Wolohan
Jim
Jayne Houdyshell
Sharon
Neal Huff
Neuropsychologist
Han Soto
Physiotherapist
Natalie Pilie
Physiotherapist
Fred Weller
Rick
Sean Carvajal
Santiago
Director
Lila Neugebauer
Writer
Ottessa Moshfegh
,
Luke Goebel
,
Elizabeth Sanders
Composer
Alex Somers
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
4 January 2022
World premiere
4 January 2022
Release date
4 November 2022
South Korea
MPAA
R
Production
A24, Excellent Cadaver, IAC Films
Also known as
Causeway, Resurgir, A kiút, Cây Cầu, Most, Mosty, Passagem, Põhjus, Red, White and Water, Untitled Lila Neugebauer Project, Το πέρασμα, Міст, Мост через озеро, Насип, कॉज़वे, 코즈웨이, その道の向こうに, 攜步渡水橋, 橋之彼端, Дамба
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
12
votes
6.6
IMDb
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Causeway
Trailer 2
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Causeway
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Causeway
Stills
Quotes
Gloria
Aren't your tits sweating? Get your ass in this pool.
Showtimes
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