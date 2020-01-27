Will Have you ever reckoned the Earth much? Spend this day and night with me And you shall possess the origin of all poems I, I celebrate myself and sing myself And what I assume you shall assume For every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you I loafe and invite my soul I lean and I loafe at my ease Observing a spear of summer grass Ah, my tongue, owww Every atom of my blood born here From parents born here And their parents the same As their parents the same I, now 37 years old and in perfect health, Begin hoping to cease not till death The smoke of my breath echoes, ripples Buzzed whispers, love root, silk thread, crotch and vine My inspiration and respiration The passing of air and blood through my lungs The sound of the belched words of my voice Loos'd to the eddies of the wind A few light kisses, a few embraces The reaching around of arms, the play of the light And shade on the trees as the supple boughs wag The delight alone or the rush of the streets Or along the fields and hillsides The feeling of health The full noon trill The song of me Rising from bed and greeting the sun. Hey, sun - sun, sun, sun, sun, sun, sun, sun, sun, sun The last scud of sun holds back for me It flings my likeness after the rest And as true as any on the shadowed wilds It coaxes me to the vapor and the dusk I depart as air I effuse my flesh in eddies and drift it in lacy jags And to die is different than anyone supposed And luckier I bequeath myself to the dirt To grow from the grass I love If you want me again Look for me under your boot soles You will hardly know who I am or what I mean But I shall be good health to you nevertheless Failing to fetch me at first, keep encouraged Missing me one place, search another I stop someplace Waiting for you.