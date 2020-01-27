Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Nine Days
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Nine Days
7.0

Nine Days

, 2020
Nine Days
USA / Drama, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Nine Days
7.0

Cast

Bill Skarsgard
Bill Skarsgard
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz
Emma
Tony Hale
Tony Hale
Winston Duke
Winston Duke
Will
Benedict Wong
Benedict Wong
Kyo
David Rysdahl
David Rysdahl
Mike
Brandy Pitcher
Amanda's Mom
Eric Ramaekers
Amanda's Dad
Eliza de Azevedo Brown
Amanda (8 Years Old)
Lisa Jacqueline Starrett
Amanda
Jeffrey Hanson
Conductor
Elizaveta Shaikhulina
Violinist
Director Edson Oda
Writer Edson Oda
Composer Antonio Pinto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 23 September 2020
World premiere 27 January 2020
Release date
15 July 2021 Australia
9 December 2021 Brazil
17 December 2021 Great Britain
17 December 2021 Ireland
15 July 2021 Mexico C
6 August 2021 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $967,662
Production 30WEST, Baked Studios, Juniper Productions
Also known as
Nine Days, Nueve días, Chín Ngày, Devět dnů, Dokuz Gün, Dziewięć dni, Kilenc nap, Lelkek lelke, Nove Dias, Üheksa päeva, Εννιά ημέρες, Дев'ять днів, Девять дней, 나인 데이즈, 靈魂候選人, 九天, 나인데이즈, 9 Days, 9 nap, เก้าวัน

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Will Have you ever reckoned the Earth much? Spend this day and night with me And you shall possess the origin of all poems I, I celebrate myself and sing myself And what I assume you shall assume For every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you I loafe and invite my soul I lean and I loafe at my ease Observing a spear of summer grass Ah, my tongue, owww Every atom of my blood born here From parents born here And their parents the same As their parents the same I, now 37 years old and in perfect health, Begin hoping to cease not till death The smoke of my breath echoes, ripples Buzzed whispers, love root, silk thread, crotch and vine My inspiration and respiration The passing of air and blood through my lungs The sound of the belched words of my voice Loos'd to the eddies of the wind A few light kisses, a few embraces The reaching around of arms, the play of the light And shade on the trees as the supple boughs wag The delight alone or the rush of the streets Or along the fields and hillsides The feeling of health The full noon trill The song of me Rising from bed and greeting the sun. Hey, sun - sun, sun, sun, sun, sun, sun, sun, sun, sun The last scud of sun holds back for me It flings my likeness after the rest And as true as any on the shadowed wilds It coaxes me to the vapor and the dusk I depart as air I effuse my flesh in eddies and drift it in lacy jags And to die is different than anyone supposed And luckier I bequeath myself to the dirt To grow from the grass I love If you want me again Look for me under your boot soles You will hardly know who I am or what I mean But I shall be good health to you nevertheless Failing to fetch me at first, keep encouraged Missing me one place, search another I stop someplace Waiting for you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Nine Days

Causeway
Causeway Drama
2022, USA
6.0
The Wonder
The Wonder Thriller, Drama, Detective
2022, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
7.0
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Three Thousand Years of Longing Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2022, Australia / USA
6.0
White Noise
White Noise Comedy, Drama, Horror
2022, Great Britain / USA
5.0
C'mon C'mon
C'mon C'mon Drama
2021, USA
7.0
After Yang
After Yang Sci-Fi, Drama
2021, USA
6.0
Zola
Zola Comedy, Crime, Drama
2020, USA
6.0
French Exit
French Exit Comedy, Drama
2020, Canada / Ireland
5.0
Clemency
Clemency Drama
2018, USA
6.0
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Last Black Man in San Francisco Drama
2018, USA
7.0
Sing Street
Sing Street Comedy, Romantic, Musical
2016, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
7.0
On a Clear Day
On a Clear Day Drama
2005, Great Britain
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more