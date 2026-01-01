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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Neal Huff
Neal Huff
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neal Huff
Neal Huff
Neal Huff
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.5
John Adams
(2008)
8.3
Mare of Easttown
(2021)
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
Filmography
6.2
The Madness
Thriller,
2024, USA
5
The Front Room
The Front Room
Horror, Thriller
2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Causeway
Causeway
Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
Mare of Easttown
Drama, Crime,
2021, USA
7.5
Waves
Waves
Musical, Romantic
2019, USA
6.8
God Friended Me
Drama, Family, Detective
2018, USA
7.7
The Sinner
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
6.4
Beach Rats
Beach Rats
Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
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