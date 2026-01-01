Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Neal Huff
Neal Huff Neal Huff
Kinoafisha Persons Neal Huff

Neal Huff

Neal Huff

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

John Adams 8.5
John Adams (2008)
Mare of Easttown 8.3
Mare of Easttown (2021)
Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)

Filmography

The Madness 6.2
The Madness
Thriller, 2024, USA
The Front Room 5
The Front Room The Front Room
Horror, Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Causeway 6.6
Causeway Causeway
Drama 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Mare of Easttown 8.3
Mare of Easttown
Drama, Crime, 2021, USA
Waves 7.5
Waves Waves
Musical, Romantic 2019, USA
God Friended Me 6.8
God Friended Me
Drama, Family, Detective 2018, USA
The Sinner 7.7
The Sinner
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA
Beach Rats 6.4
Beach Rats Beach Rats
Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more