Andrey Leskin
Andrey Leskin
Date of Birth
3 May 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
8.4
Lekarstvo dlya Very
(2022)
6.6
Vechnoe novoe
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2022
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
8.4
Lekarstvo dlya Very
Lekarstvo dlya Very
Drama
2022, Belarus
Watch trailer
6.6
Vechnoe novoe
Vechnoe novoe
Crime, Thriller
2022, Russia / Belarus
Watch trailer
