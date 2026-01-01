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Poster of Ogorod
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Ogorod
5.9

Ogorod

, 2022
Ogorod
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ogorod
5.9

Cast

Valentina Telichkina
Valentina Telichkina
Zoya
Yuriy Kutafin
Valera
Olga Lapshina
Olga Lapshina
Ella
Raisa Ryazanova
Raisa Ryazanova
Zinaida the Seer
Mariya Semyonova
Anzhela
Director Larisa Sadilova
Writer Rustam Akhadov, Larisa Sadilova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Prometheus
Also known as
Ogorod, Огород, Vegetable Garden

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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