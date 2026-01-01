Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Ogorod
5.9
Ogorod
, 2022
Ogorod
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Valentina Telichkina
Zoya
Yuriy Kutafin
Valera
Olga Lapshina
Ella
Raisa Ryazanova
Zinaida the Seer
Mariya Semyonova
Anzhela
Director
Larisa Sadilova
Writer
Rustam Akhadov
,
Larisa Sadilova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2022
Production
Prometheus
Also known as
Ogorod, Огород, Vegetable Garden
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Ogorod
Nothing Personal
Drama
2007, Russia
6.0
Once in Trubchevsk
Drama
2019, Russia
5.0
Synok
Drama
2009, Russia
6.0
Trebuyetsya nyanya
Drama, Thriller
2005, Russia
5.0
By the Lake
Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
Otorvi i vybros
Drama
2021, Russia
5.0
Вторая жизнь Фёдора Строгова
Drama
2009, Russia
0.0
Poteryannoe otrazhenie. Ispoved soderzhanka
Drama
2018, Russia
3.0
Edinitsa Montevideo
Drama
2022, Russia
7.0
Eto ne navsegda
Drama
2018, Russia
5.0
Corrections Class
Drama
2014, Russia
6.0
Living
Drama
2012, Russia
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree