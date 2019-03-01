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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Eto ne navsegda
5.8
Eto ne navsegda
, 2018
Eto ne navsegda
Russia / Drama / 18+
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5.8
Eto ne navsegda
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Agrippina Steklova
Olga Lapshina
Katerina
Yana Yesipovich
Marta Drozdova
Marta
Mikhail Sazanov
Makar Pustoramov
Sasha Agashkov
Daniil Konovalov
Lyosha
Alexandr Mokhov
Danil Akutin
Amalija Barysheva
Tikhon Buznikov
Kostya
Director
Alyona Rubinshteyn
,
Evgeniya Yatskina
Writer
Alyona Rubinshteyn
,
Evgeniya Yatskina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
1 March 2019
Release date
18 July 2019
Russia
Кинологистика
12+
Worldwide Gross
$18,350
Production
Vega Film
Also known as
Eto ne navsegda, It's Not Forever, This Isn't Forever, Это не навсегда
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
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Eto ne navsegda
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