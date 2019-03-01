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Poster of Eto ne navsegda
5.8
Eto ne navsegda - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Eto ne navsegda
5.8

Eto ne navsegda

, 2018
Eto ne navsegda
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Eto ne navsegda
5.8
Eto ne navsegda - Trailer
Eto ne navsegda  Trailer

Cast

Agrippina Steklova
Agrippina Steklova
Olga Lapshina
Olga Lapshina
Katerina
Yana Yesipovich
Yana Yesipovich
Marta Drozdova
Marta
Mikhail Sazanov
Makar Pustoramov
Makar Pustoramov
Sasha Agashkov
Daniil Konovalov
Lyosha
Alexandr Mokhov
Alexandr Mokhov
Danil Akutin
Amalija Barysheva
Tikhon Buznikov
Kostya
Director Alyona Rubinshteyn, Evgeniya Yatskina
Writer Alyona Rubinshteyn, Evgeniya Yatskina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 1 March 2019
Release date
18 July 2019 Russia Кинологистика 12+
Worldwide Gross $18,350
Production Vega Film
Also known as
Eto ne navsegda, It's Not Forever, This Isn't Forever, Это не навсегда

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Eto ne navsegda - Trailer
Eto ne navsegda Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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