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6.8
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Lena i spravedlivost
6.8
Lena i spravedlivost
, 2022
Lena i spravedlivost
Russia / Comedy / 18+
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6.8
Lena i spravedlivost
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Anna Ukolova
Yuliya Bedareva
Aleksandr Oblasov
Nikolay Shrayber
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Sabina Akhmedova
Grigoriy Bagrov
Bain Bovaldinov
Nil Bugayev
Konstantin Ignatev
Vladimir Karpuk
Vitaly Kishchenko
Plotnik
Director
Ekaterina Vesheva
Writer
Elena Kiseleva
Composer
Maxim Fedorov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
25 August 2022
Release date
25 August 2022
Russia
КароПрокат
Budget
50,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$134,325
Production
SASH-Muvi
Also known as
Lena i spravedlivost, Лена и справедливость
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
12
votes
6.3
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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Lena i spravedlivost
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