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Poster of Lena i spravedlivost
6.8
Lena i spravedlivost - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Lena i spravedlivost
6.8

Lena i spravedlivost

, 2022
Lena i spravedlivost
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lena i spravedlivost
6.8
Lena i spravedlivost - Trailer
Lena i spravedlivost  Trailer

Cast

Anna Ukolova
Anna Ukolova
Yuliya Bedareva
Yuliya Bedareva
Aleksandr Oblasov
Aleksandr Oblasov
Nikolay Shrayber
Nikolay Shrayber
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Sabina Akhmedova
Sabina Akhmedova
Grigoriy Bagrov
Grigoriy Bagrov
Bain Bovaldinov
Nil Bugayev
Nil Bugayev
Konstantin Ignatev
Vladimir Karpuk
Vladimir Karpuk
Vitaly Kishchenko
Vitaly Kishchenko
Plotnik
Director Ekaterina Vesheva
Writer Elena Kiseleva
Composer Maxim Fedorov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 25 August 2022
Release date
25 August 2022 Russia КароПрокат
Budget 50,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $134,325
Production SASH-Muvi
Also known as
Lena i spravedlivost, Лена и справедливость

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Lena i spravedlivost - Trailer
Lena i spravedlivost Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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