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Poster of LoveTrue
6.6
Kinoafisha Films LoveTrue
6.6

LoveTrue

, 2016
LoveTrue
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of LoveTrue
6.6

Cast

Abraham Boyd
Abraham Boyd
Angel Boyd
Angel Boyd
Harmony Boyd
Harmony Boyd
Israel Boyd
Israel Boyd
John Boyd
John Boyd
John Valient Boyd
John Valient Boyd
Liberty Boyd
Liberty Boyd
Michael Boyd
Michael Boyd
Mrs. Boyd
Mrs. BOYD
Thalia Mosaia Boyd
Thalia Mosaia Boyd
Director Alma Har'el
Composer Flying Lotus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 15 April 2016
Release date
10 February 2017 Russia 18+
10 February 2017 Kazakhstan
10 February 2017 Ukraine
Also known as
LoveTrue, Aşkın Gerçek Yüzü, Love True

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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