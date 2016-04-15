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6.6
Kinoafisha
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LoveTrue
6.6
LoveTrue
, 2016
LoveTrue
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
6.6
Cast
Abraham Boyd
Abraham Boyd
Angel Boyd
Angel Boyd
Harmony Boyd
Harmony Boyd
Israel Boyd
Israel Boyd
John Boyd
John Boyd
John Valient Boyd
John Valient Boyd
Liberty Boyd
Liberty Boyd
Michael Boyd
Michael Boyd
Mrs. Boyd
Mrs. BOYD
Thalia Mosaia Boyd
Thalia Mosaia Boyd
Director
Alma Har'el
Composer
Flying Lotus
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
15 April 2016
Release date
10 February 2017
Russia
18+
10 February 2017
Kazakhstan
10 February 2017
Ukraine
Also known as
LoveTrue, Aşkın Gerçek Yüzü, Love True
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
15
votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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