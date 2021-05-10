Menu
Russian
Poster of The United Way
Рейтинги
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.2
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films The United Way

The United Way

The United Way 18+
The United Way - trailer in russian
The United Way  trailer in russian
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 10 May 2021
World premiere 10 May 2021
Release date
11 August 2022 Russia Экспонента
10 May 2021 Australia PG
10 May 2021 Finland K-12
10 May 2021 Norway 9
Worldwide Gross $97,111
Production Ad Hoc Films, Cantilever Media, Embankment Films
Also known as
The United Way, Lịch Sử Manchester United, The United Way with Eric Cantona, United ifølge Eric Cantona, Великий «Юнайтед»
Director
Mat Hodgson
Mat Hodgson
Cast
Eric Cantona
Eric Cantona
David Beckham
David Beckham
Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs
Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce
Peter Schmeichel
Peter Schmeichel
Cast and Crew
Top Football Films Top Football Films

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
The United Way - trailer in russian
The United Way Trailer in russian
