Top Football Films

A good football film is the perfect escape from everyday routine — it draws you into the world of sporting excitement and reminds you what true determination to win looks like. Here you'll find some of the best films about football and footballers.

Football is one of the most universal and widely played sports in the world. Championships draw in millions of fans who passionately support their teams. It’s no surprise that this sport is so often celebrated in cinema. This selection includes comedies, sports dramas, and inspiring stories about the beautiful game.

Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist
Sport, Drama, Biography 2024, Russia
7.0
Bolshe chem futbol
Sport, Drama 2024, Russia
7.0
Next Goal Wins
Sport, Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
6.0
Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin
Drama, Sport 2022, Russia
6.0
I am Zlatan
Biography, Drama, Sport 2021, Sweden / Denmark / Netherlands
6.0
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Biography, Drama, Sport 2021, Italy
6.0
The United Way
Documentary, History, Sport 2021, Great Britain
7.0
Krasnodar: Game After Game
Documentary, Sport 2021, Russia
8.0
Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In
Documentary 2021, Great Britain / USA
8.0
Cosmoball
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2020, Russia
5.0
Streltsov
Biography, Sport, Drama 2020, Russia
5.0
Girls Got Game
Comedy 2020, Russia
7.0
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
Biography, Sport, Drama 2019, Russia
6.0
Wild League
Sport, History, Drama 2019, Russia
5.0
Britt-Marie Was Here
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Sweden
5.0
Na pedestale narodnoy lyubvi
Documentary 2019, Russia
0.0
Coach
Sport, Drama 2018, Russia
7.0
Ronaldo vs. Messi: Face Off
Sport, Documentary 2017, Great Britain
5.0
Pelé: Birth of a Legend
Biography, Sport 2016, USA
7.0
Lobanovskiy Forever
Documentary 2016, Ukraine
7.0
Pitch
Drama, Sport, Comedy 2015, Russia
5.0
Macho Man
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Germany
4.0
Eden
Thriller, Drama 2014, Malaysia
4.0
Underdogs
Sport, Animation, Family 2013, Spain / Argentina / USA
5.0
Les rayures du zèbre
Comedy, Drama 2013, Belgium
5.0
Les seigneurs
Sport, Comedy 2012, France
5.0
Superclásico
Comedy 2011, Denmark
6.0
United
Sport, Drama 2011, Great Britain
7.0
Will
Drama, Family, Sport 2011, Great Britain
6.0
The Damned United
Sport, Drama 2009, Great Britain
7.0
Take to the field with the best football movies from all over the world. From thrilling matches to personal victories, these stories convey the essence and spirit of a great game.

