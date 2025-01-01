A good football film is the perfect escape from everyday routine — it draws you into the world of sporting excitement and reminds you what true determination to win looks like. Here you'll find some of the best films about football and footballers.

Football is one of the most universal and widely played sports in the world. Championships draw in millions of fans who passionately support their teams. It’s no surprise that this sport is so often celebrated in cinema. This selection includes comedies, sports dramas, and inspiring stories about the beautiful game.