A look at the life and legend of Sir Alex Ferguson, from his working-class roots in Glasgow through to his career as one of the greatest football managers of all time. While recovering from a traumatic brain haemorrhage in 2018, Sir Alex intimately recounts vivid details of his life and career to his son, including his legendary 26-year tenure as manager of Manchester United.
Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, Sir Alex Ferguson: Asla Pes Etme, Sir Alex Ferguson: Nie aufgeben, Sir Alex Ferguson: Un sueño hecho realidad, Untitled Alex Ferguson Project, Сэр Алекс Фергюсон: Никогда не сдавайся, 曼聯總教練佛格森傳：永不妥協
Film rating
8.1
Rate10 votes
8.1IMDb
Updated 12 August 2026
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