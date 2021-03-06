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Poster of Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In
8.1

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

, 2021
Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In
Great Britain, USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In
8.1

Synopsis

A look at the life and legend of Sir Alex Ferguson, from his working-class roots in Glasgow through to his career as one of the greatest football managers of all time. While recovering from a traumatic brain haemorrhage in 2018, Sir Alex intimately recounts vivid details of his life and career to his son, including his legendary 26-year tenure as manager of Manchester United.

Cast

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
Self
David Beckham
David Beckham
Self
Eric Cantona
Eric Cantona
Self
Manchester United F.C.
Themselves
Ian Wright
Self
Roy Keane
Self
Alfredo Di Stéfano
Self
Michael Buerk
Self
Gary Neville
Self
Alex Ferguson
Self
Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs
Self
Wayne Rooney
Self
Director Jason Ferguson
Writer Mark Monroe
Composer Andrew Phillips
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 29 May 2021
World premiere 6 March 2021
Release date
15 July 2021 Australia M
27 May 2021 Great Britain 12A
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $115,568
Production DNA Films, Passion Pictures, Ventureland
Also known as
Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, Sir Alex Ferguson: Asla Pes Etme, Sir Alex Ferguson: Nie aufgeben, Sir Alex Ferguson: Un sueño hecho realidad, Untitled Alex Ferguson Project, Сэр Алекс Фергюсон: Никогда не сдавайся, 曼聯總教練佛格森傳：永不妥協

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 12 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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