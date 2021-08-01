Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Sunflower

Sunflower

Sunflower 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Kazakhstan
Production year 2021
World premiere 1 August 2021
Release date
23 June 2022 Kazakhstan
Production Kazakhfilm Studios, Stalker Cinema
Also known as
Sunflower, Подсолнух
Cast
Kirill Käro
Kirill Käro
Sloboda Micalovic
Sloboda Micalovic
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Sunflower
Ivans Remembering Their Kinship 6.2
Ivans Remembering Their Kinship (2019)
On the Milky Road 6.8
On the Milky Road (2016)
Pobeg iz Moskvabada 5.3
Pobeg iz Moskvabada (2015)
Dopolnitelnyy urok 5.2
Dopolnitelnyy urok (2022)
Dalyokie blizkie 7.5
Dalyokie blizkie (2022)
Green Cats / Rohelised kassid 6.0
Green Cats / Rohelised kassid (2017)
Rodina 5.6
Rodina (2015)
Plast 6.6
Plast (2022)
Bespridannitsa 5.8
Bespridannitsa (2011)
Golubka 6.0
Golubka (2009)
Pryamoy efir 6.3
Pryamoy efir (2022)

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more