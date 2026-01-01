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Enrique Arce
Enrique Arce Enrique Arce
Kinoafisha Persons Enrique Arce

Enrique Arce

Enrique Arce

Date of Birth
8 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Money Heist 8.5
Money Heist (2017)
Inés del alma mía 6.9
Inés del alma mía (2020)
The Head 6.7
The Head (2020)

Filmography

Dante
Dante Dante de noche
Thriller 2026, Spain
Ídolos 6.1
Ídolos Ídolos
Drama 2025, Spain / Italy
Mala influencia 4.8
Mala influencia Mala influencia
Romantic, Thriller 2025, Spain / USA
Murder Mystery 2 5.5
Murder Mystery 2 Murder Mystery 2
Action, Comedy, Crime 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Sayen: Desert Road 4.9
Sayen: Desert Road Sayen: La Ruta Seca
Action 2023, Chile
On the Line 5.9
On the Line On the Line
Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Inés del alma mía 6.9
Inés del alma mía
Drama, Romantic, History, 2020, Spain/Chile
The Head 6.7
The Head
Thriller, Detective 2020, Spain
Show more
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