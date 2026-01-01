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About
Filmography
Enrique Arce
Enrique Arce
Kinoafisha
Persons
Enrique Arce
Enrique Arce
Enrique Arce
Date of Birth
8 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.5
Money Heist
(2017)
6.9
Inés del alma mía
(2020)
6.7
The Head
(2020)
Filmography
Dante
Dante de noche
Thriller
2026, Spain
6.1
Ídolos
Ídolos
Drama
2025, Spain / Italy
4.8
Mala influencia
Mala influencia
Romantic, Thriller
2025, Spain / USA
5.5
Murder Mystery 2
Murder Mystery 2
Action, Comedy, Crime
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Sayen: Desert Road
Sayen: La Ruta Seca
Action
2023, Chile
5.9
On the Line
On the Line
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Inés del alma mía
Drama, Romantic, History,
2020, Spain/Chile
6.7
The Head
Thriller, Detective
2020, Spain
Show more
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