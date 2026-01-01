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About
Filmography
Mayya Bulgakova
Mayya Bulgakova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mayya Bulgakova
Mayya Bulgakova
Mayya Bulgakova
Date of Birth
19 May 1932
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
7 October 1994
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Crime and Punishment
(1970)
7.6
Wings
(1966)
7.6
Bread and Salt
(1970)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Musical
Romantic
War
Year
All
1995
1992
1990
1989
1987
1986
1985
1984
1982
1981
1980
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1968
1967
1966
1962
1959
1958
All
49
Films
49
Actress
49
4.3
Domovik i kruzhevnitsa
Domovik i kruzhevnitsa
Comedy, Family
1995, Russia
6.7
Forgiveness
Forgiveness
Romantic, Drama
1992, Ukraine
6.7
Swan Lake. The Zone
Swan lake. The zone
Drama
1990, Sweden / Canada / USSR
7.2
Ocharovannyy strannik
Ocharovannyy strannik
Drama, History
1990, USSR
6.3
Pokhorony Stalina
Pokhorony Stalina
Drama, Romantic
1990, USSR
6.6
Different Personalities
Different Personalities
Drama
1989, USSR
6.7
Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия
Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия
Detective
1989, USSR
7.1
Straw Bells
Straw Bells
Drama
1987, USSR
5.3
Gde-to gremit voyna
Gde-to gremit voyna
War, Drama
1986, USSR
5.4
Vremya svidaniy
Vremya svidaniy
Drama
1986, USSR
7.1
Farewell of a Slav Woman
Slav's Farewell
Drama
1985, USSR
2.7
Ash nights
Ash nights
Drama
1984, USSR
7.5
Farewell
Proshchanie
Drama
1982, USSR
7.2
Vasili and Vasilisa
Vasiliy i Vasilisa
Drama
1981, USSR
6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Fantasy, Drama
1981, USSR
6.4
Vsem spasibo!
Vsem spasibo!
Romantic, Drama
1981, USSR
5.4
Deputatskiy chas
Deputatskiy chas
Drama
1980, USSR
6.7
Krupnyy razgovor
Krupnyy razgovor
Drama
1980, USSR
6.3
Starye dolgi
Starye dolgi
Romantic, Drama
1980, USSR
6.6
Polar Fox Napoleon III
Polar Fox Napoleon III
Family
1978, USSR
7.3
Marriage
Zhenitba
Comedy
1977, USSR
7.2
Kadkina vsyakiy znayet
Kadkina vsyakiy znayet
Drama
1977, USSR
6.4
The Beginning of the Legend
Tak nachinalas legenda
Drama, War, Family
1976, USSR
5.9
Pointed Helmet
Pointed Helmet
Family
1976, USSR
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