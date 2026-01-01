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Mayya Bulgakova
Mayya Bulgakova Mayya Bulgakova
Kinoafisha Persons Mayya Bulgakova

Mayya Bulgakova

Mayya Bulgakova

Date of Birth
19 May 1932
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
7 October 1994
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Crime and Punishment 7.8
Crime and Punishment (1970)
Wings 7.6
Wings (1966)
Bread and Salt 7.6
Bread and Salt (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Domovik i kruzhevnitsa 4.3
Domovik i kruzhevnitsa Domovik i kruzhevnitsa
Comedy, Family 1995, Russia
Forgiveness 6.7
Forgiveness Forgiveness
Romantic, Drama 1992, Ukraine
Swan Lake. The Zone 6.7
Swan Lake. The Zone Swan lake. The zone
Drama 1990, Sweden / Canada / USSR
Ocharovannyy strannik 7.2
Ocharovannyy strannik Ocharovannyy strannik
Drama, History 1990, USSR
Pokhorony Stalina 6.3
Pokhorony Stalina Pokhorony Stalina
Drama, Romantic 1990, USSR
Different Personalities 6.6
Different Personalities Different Personalities
Drama 1989, USSR
Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия 6.7
Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия
Detective 1989, USSR
Straw Bells 7.1
Straw Bells Straw Bells
Drama 1987, USSR
Gde-to gremit voyna 5.3
Gde-to gremit voyna Gde-to gremit voyna
War, Drama 1986, USSR
Vremya svidaniy 5.4
Vremya svidaniy Vremya svidaniy
Drama 1986, USSR
Farewell of a Slav Woman 7.1
Farewell of a Slav Woman Slav's Farewell
Drama 1985, USSR
Ash nights 2.7
Ash nights Ash nights
Drama 1984, USSR
Farewell 7.5
Farewell Proshchanie
Drama 1982, USSR
7.2
Vasili and Vasilisa Vasiliy i Vasilisa
Drama 1981, USSR
Lisova pisnya. Mavka 6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Fantasy, Drama 1981, USSR
Vsem spasibo! 6.4
Vsem spasibo! Vsem spasibo!
Romantic, Drama 1981, USSR
Deputatskiy chas 5.4
Deputatskiy chas Deputatskiy chas
Drama 1980, USSR
Krupnyy razgovor 6.7
Krupnyy razgovor Krupnyy razgovor
Drama 1980, USSR
Starye dolgi 6.3
Starye dolgi Starye dolgi
Romantic, Drama 1980, USSR
Polar Fox Napoleon III 6.6
Polar Fox Napoleon III Polar Fox Napoleon III
Family 1978, USSR
Marriage 7.3
Marriage Zhenitba
Comedy 1977, USSR
Kadkina vsyakiy znayet 7.2
Kadkina vsyakiy znayet Kadkina vsyakiy znayet
Drama 1977, USSR
The Beginning of the Legend 6.4
The Beginning of the Legend Tak nachinalas legenda
Drama, War, Family 1976, USSR
Pointed Helmet 5.9
Pointed Helmet Pointed Helmet
Family 1976, USSR
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