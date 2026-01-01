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Aleksandr Mironov Aleksandr Mironov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Mironov

Aleksandr Mironov

Aleksandr Mironov

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Dandelions' Bloom 7.7
Dandelions' Bloom (1992)
Little Vera 7.4
Little Vera (1988)
Aborigen 7.2
Aborigen (1988)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Roman z detektivom
Roman z detektivom
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2020, Ukraine
Genij
Genij
Crime, Detective 2019, Russia
Dom na krayu lesa
Dom na krayu lesa
Drama, Detective, 2017, Russia
Dandelions' Bloom 7.7
Dandelions' Bloom Dandelions' Bloom
Drama 1992, Ukraine
6.7
Kisnevij Golod Kisnevij Golod
Drama 1991, USSR / Canada
Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия 6.7
Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия
Detective 1989, USSR
Little Vera 7.4
Little Vera Malenkaya Vera
Drama 1988, USSR
Aborigen 7.2
Aborigen Aborigen
Drama 1988, USSR
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