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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Mironov
Aleksandr Mironov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Mironov
Aleksandr Mironov
Aleksandr Mironov
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Dandelions' Bloom
(1992)
7.4
Little Vera
(1988)
7.2
Aborigen
(1988)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Year
All
2020
2019
2017
1992
1991
1989
1988
All
8
Films
5
TV Shows
3
Actor
8
Roman z detektivom
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2020, Ukraine
Genij
Crime, Detective
2019, Russia
Dom na krayu lesa
Drama, Detective,
2017, Russia
7.7
Dandelions' Bloom
Dandelions' Bloom
Drama
1992, Ukraine
6.7
Kisnevij Golod
Kisnevij Golod
Drama
1991, USSR / Canada
6.7
Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия
Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия
Detective
1989, USSR
7.4
Little Vera
Malenkaya Vera
Drama
1988, USSR
7.2
Aborigen
Aborigen
Drama
1988, USSR
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