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Poster of Shortbus
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Shortbus
6.1

Shortbus

, 2006
Shortbus
USA / Adult, Drama / 18+
Poster of Shortbus
6.1

Cast

Justin Vivian Bond
Lindsay Beamish
Severin
PJ DeBoy
Jamie
Raphael Barker
Rob
Jay Brannan
Peter Stickles
Caleb, the Stalker
Sook-Yin Lee
Sofia
Paul Dawson
James
Adam Hardman
Jesse, the John
David Pittu
David Pittu
Jacuzzi Hunter
Jeff Whitty
Jacuzzi Hunted
Miki Cottrell
Dead Man in the Jacuzzi
Director John Cameron Mitchell
Writer John Cameron Mitchell
Composer Yo La Tengo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 5 October 2006
World premiere 20 May 2006
Release date
11 January 2007 Russia Централ Партнершип
11 January 2007 Belarus
4 October 2006 Canada A
4 October 2006 Finland K-18
8 November 2006 France 16
18 October 2006 Germany
1 December 2006 Great Britain
1 December 2006 Italy
11 January 2007 Kazakhstan
4 October 2006 Norway 18
12 March 2009 South Korea 19
9 February 2007 Spain
4 October 2006 USA
11 January 2007 Ukraine
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,557,741
Production THINKFilm, Fortissimo Films, Q Television
Also known as
Shortbus, Tu última parada, Mokyklinis autobusas, Shortbus - Dove tutto è permesso, Shortbus - O comedie exxxtremă, Shortbus - Todos os Caminhos Levam ao Prazer, Shortbus: tu última parada, Šortbas, The Sex Film Project, Клуб «Shortbus», Шортбъс, 숏버스, ショートバス, Клуб «Микроавтобус», 性爱巴士, 短巴士, Клуб Shortbus

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Justin Bond As my dear departed friend Lotus Weinstock used to say: "I used to wanna change the world. Now I just wanna leave the room with a little dignity."
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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