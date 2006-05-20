As my dear departed friend Lotus Weinstock used to say: "I used to wanna change the world. Now I just wanna leave the room with a little dignity."

Justin Bond As my dear departed friend Lotus Weinstock used to say: "I used to wanna change the world. Now I just wanna leave the room with a little dignity."

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.