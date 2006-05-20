ProductionTHINKFilm, Fortissimo Films, Q Television
Also known as
Shortbus, Tu última parada, Mokyklinis autobusas, Shortbus - Dove tutto è permesso, Shortbus - O comedie exxxtremă, Shortbus - Todos os Caminhos Levam ao Prazer, Shortbus: tu última parada, Šortbas, The Sex Film Project, Клуб «Shortbus», Шортбъс, 숏버스, ショートバス, Клуб «Микроавтобус», 性爱巴士, 短巴士, Клуб Shortbus
Film rating
6.1
Rate12 votes
6.3IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Quotes
Justin BondAs my dear departed friend Lotus Weinstock used to say: "I used to wanna change the world. Now I just wanna leave the room with a little dignity."
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.