Production42, Automatik Entertainment, Leeding Media
Also known as
Outside the Wire, Zona de riesgo, Zone hostile, A descubierto, Halálos harcmező, O'lim hududi, Ohus, Savaş Alanı, Vùng Chiến Sự Hiểm Nguy, W strefie wojny, Za čárou, Zona de Combate, Zona de Perigo, Zonă mortală, Zóna smrti, Φονική ζώνη, За межею, Смертельна зона, Смертельная зона, خارج النطاق, デンジャー・ゾーン, 末日激戰, За огорожею, Поза дротом, 末日戰地, デンジャー・ゾーン：2021
Film rating
5.5
Rate13 votes
5.5IMDb
Updated 7 June 2023
Stills
Quotes
EckhartYou must have really messed up if they sent you to Leo.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.