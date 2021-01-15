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Poster of Outside the Wire
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Outside the Wire
5.5

Outside the Wire

, 2021
Outside the Wire
USA / Action, Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Outside the Wire
5.5

Cast

Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie
Leo
Emily Beecham
Emily Beecham
Sofiya
Pilou Asbæk
Pilou Asbæk
Damson Idris
Damson Idris
Harp
Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
Eckhart
Kristina Tonteri-Young
Bale
Bobby Lockwood
Enzo Cilenti
Enzo Cilenti
Miller
Henry Garrett
Henry Garrett
Brydon
Brady Dowad
Bigfoot
Alexandra Szucs
Female Bank Worker
Gábor Krausz
Vasili
Director Mikael Håfström
Writer Rowan Athale, Rob Yescombe
Composer Lorne Balfe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 15 January 2021
World premiere 15 January 2021
MPAA R
Production 42, Automatik Entertainment, Leeding Media
Also known as
Outside the Wire, Zona de riesgo, Zone hostile, A descubierto, Halálos harcmező, O'lim hududi, Ohus, Savaş Alanı, Vùng Chiến Sự Hiểm Nguy, W strefie wojny, Za čárou, Zona de Combate, Zona de Perigo, Zonă mortală, Zóna smrti, Φονική ζώνη, За межею, Смертельна зона, Смертельная зона, خارج النطاق, デンジャー・ゾーン, 末日激戰, За огорожею, Поза дротом, 末日戰地, デンジャー・ゾーン：2021

Film rating

5.5
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 7 June 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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