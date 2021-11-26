Maisie Welcome to the Village Inn.

Sophie Thank you. I have a reservation under Sophie Brown.

Maisie Sophie Brown, the author?

Sophie Not sure I should admit it, but, uh, yes.

[chuckles]

Maisie I've read all your books.

[chuckles]

Maisie I just finished the last one.

Sophie Wonderful.

Maisie May I ask you a question, then?

Sophie Sure.

Maisie Why'd you leave it so long to kill off Winston?

Sophie What?

Maisie I was hoping you'd do it in volume one. I never liked that sod. Too bloody perfect.

Sophie [chuckles] It's... You know what? I'm not so sure I did either.

Maisie [laughs] Bugger.

Sophie [chuckles] I killed him off.

Maisie Good for you, Sophie Brown.

[laughs]