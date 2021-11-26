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Poster of A Castle for Christmas
5.8
A Castle for Christmas - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Castle for Christmas
5.8

A Castle for Christmas

, 2021
A Castle for Christmas
USA / Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of A Castle for Christmas
5.8
A Castle for Christmas - Trailer
A Castle for Christmas  Trailer

Cast

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields
Sophie
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes
Myles
Vanessa Grasse
Vanessa Grasse
Lexi
Suanne Braun
Andi Osho
Andi Osho
Maisie
Mark Fleischmann
Lee Ross
Thomas
Tina Gray
Helen
Eilidh Loan
Rhona
Stephen Oswald
Angus
Desiree Burch
Claire
Antony Strachan
Eamon
Director Mary Lambert
Writer Ally Carter, Kim Beyer-Johnson
Composer Jeff Rona
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 26 November 2021
World premiere 26 November 2021
Release date
26 November 2021 South Korea 12
Production Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA)
Also known as
A Castle for Christmas, Замок к Рождеству, Un castillo por Navidad, Dvorac za Božić, Un château pour Noël, Un castel de Crăciun, A karácsonyi kastély, Benim Güzel Noel Şatom, Et slott til jul, Lâu đài Giáng sinh, Linna jouluksi, Świąteczny zamek, Um Castelo de Natal, Um Castelo para o Natal, Un castello per Natale, Vánoční hrad, Ένα κάστρο για τα Χριστούγεννα, Замок на Різдво, قلعة عيد الميلاد, 크리스마스 캐슬, クリスマス・キャッスル, 圣诞城堡, 愛在城堡過聖誕, 愛在聖誕城堡

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
A Castle for Christmas - Trailer
A Castle for Christmas Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Maisie Welcome to the Village Inn.
Sophie Thank you. I have a reservation under Sophie Brown.
Maisie Sophie Brown, the author?
Sophie Not sure I should admit it, but, uh, yes.
[chuckles]
Maisie I've read all your books.
[chuckles]
Maisie I just finished the last one.
Sophie Wonderful.
Maisie May I ask you a question, then?
Sophie Sure.
Maisie Why'd you leave it so long to kill off Winston?
Sophie What?
Maisie I was hoping you'd do it in volume one. I never liked that sod. Too bloody perfect.
Sophie [chuckles] It's... You know what? I'm not so sure I did either.
Maisie [laughs] Bugger.
Sophie [chuckles] I killed him off.
Maisie Good for you, Sophie Brown.
[laughs]
Sophie Sod. Got any other names for him?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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