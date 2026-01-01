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Filmography
Antony Strachan
Antony Strachan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Antony Strachan
Antony Strachan
Antony Strachan
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.9
Redirected
(2014)
5.9
The Trench
(1999)
5.8
A Castle for Christmas
(2021)
Filmography
Lions
Drama
2026, Great Britain
5.8
A Castle for Christmas
A Castle for Christmas
Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Redirected
Redirected
Thriller, Drama, Action
2014, Great Britain / Lithuania
Watch trailer
5.9
The Trench
The Trench
Drama, War
1999, France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
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