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Antony Strachan Antony Strachan
Kinoafisha Persons Antony Strachan

Antony Strachan

Antony Strachan

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Redirected 6.9
Redirected (2014)
The Trench 5.9
The Trench (1999)
A Castle for Christmas 5.8
A Castle for Christmas (2021)

Filmography

Lions
Lions
Drama 2026, Great Britain
A Castle for Christmas 5.8
A Castle for Christmas A Castle for Christmas
Romantic 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Redirected 6.9
Redirected Redirected
Thriller, Drama, Action 2014, Great Britain / Lithuania
Watch trailer
The Trench 5.9
The Trench The Trench
Drama, War 1999, France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
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