5.0 IMDb Rating: 5
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Frenemies

Frenemies

Frenemies 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 6 May 2012
World premiere 13 January 2012
Release date
10 April 2012 France
13 May 2012 Germany
13 January 2012 Romania AP
13 January 2012 USA
Production Alloy Entertainment, Coin Flip Productions, Disney Channel
Also known as
Frenemies, Aminimigos, Amienemigos, Amiennemies, Bar/átok, Beste FReinde, Dost Musun Düşman Mı, Inimigos de Infância, Nemiciperlapelle, Nie-przyjaciele, Priatelia, nepriatelia, Prijatelji pa neprijatelji, Φίλεχθροι, Заклятые друзья, Не-приятели, フレネミーズ, 友情大作戰
Director
Daisy von Scherler Mayer
Cast
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
Zendaya
Zendaya
Nick Robinson
Nick Robinson
Stefanie Scott
Stefanie Scott
Connor Price
Connor Price
5.0
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
[Savannah needs to confide in her butler]
Savannah Can I tell you something? I'm not Emma. I'm Savannah.
Pemberly [gasps] I'm shocked.
Savannah You won't tell anyone?
Pemberly [chuckles] Please, you have no idea what kind of secrets I keep around here. That's why my Christmas bonus is so high.
