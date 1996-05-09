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Mary Mouser Mary Mouser
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Mouser

Mary Mouser

Mary Mouser

Date of Birth
9 May 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Cobra Kai 7.5
Cobra Kai (2018)
Body of Proof 7.3
Body of Proof (2011)
Drop Dead Diva 7.3
Drop Dead Diva (2009)

Filmography

Gates of Darkness 3.9
Gates of Darkness Gates of Darkness
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA / France / Nepal
Watch trailer
Cobra Kai 7.5
Cobra Kai
Drama, Comedy, Action 2018, USA
Room 104 5.6
Room 104
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
Freakish
Freakish
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
Walking with Dinosaurs 3D 6.3
Walking with Dinosaurs 3D Walking with Dinosaurs 3D
Documentary, Family 2013, USA / Great Britain / Australia
Watch trailer
Frenemies 5
Frenemies Frenemies
Comedy, Drama, Family 2012, USA
Body of Proof 7.3
Body of Proof
Drama, Crime 2011, USA
Drop Dead Diva 7.3
Drop Dead Diva
Drama, Comedy 2009, USA
Show more
News about Mary Mouser’s private life
Mary Mouser in 'Cobra Kai'
Samantha LaRusso: Who Plays the Central Figure in 'Cobra Kai'?
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