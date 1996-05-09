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Mary Mouser
Mary Mouser
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Mouser
Mary Mouser
Mary Mouser
Date of Birth
9 May 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Cobra Kai
(2018)
7.3
Body of Proof
(2011)
7.3
Drop Dead Diva
(2009)
Filmography
3.9
Gates of Darkness
Gates of Darkness
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA / France / Nepal
Watch trailer
7.5
Cobra Kai
Drama, Comedy, Action
2018, USA
5.6
Room 104
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Freakish
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
6.3
Walking with Dinosaurs 3D
Walking with Dinosaurs 3D
Documentary, Family
2013, USA / Great Britain / Australia
Watch trailer
5
Frenemies
Frenemies
Comedy, Drama, Family
2012, USA
7.3
Body of Proof
Drama, Crime
2011, USA
7.3
Drop Dead Diva
Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
Show more
News about Mary Mouser’s private life
Samantha LaRusso: Who Plays the Central Figure in 'Cobra Kai'?
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