Poster of Spare Parts
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Spare Parts

Spare Parts 18+
Synopsis

Four Hispanic high school students form a robotics club. With no experience, 800 bucks, used car parts and a dream, this rag tag team goes up against the country's reigning robotics champion, MIT.
Spare Parts - trailer
Spare Parts  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 16 January 2015
Release date
16 January 2015 Russia 12+
16 January 2015 Great Britain
16 January 2015 Kazakhstan
16 January 2015 USA
16 January 2015 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $3,701,325
Production Brookwell-McNamara Entertainment, Circle Management + Production, Indieproduction
Also known as
Spare Parts, Los inventores, Os Inventores, La Vida Robot, Varuosad, Yedek Parçalar, Δεσμοί ζωής, Жизнь робота
Director
Sean McNamara
Sean McNamara
Cast
Alexa PenaVega
Alexa PenaVega
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Aubrey K. Miller
George Lopez
George Lopez
Cast and Crew
Spare Parts - trailer
Spare Parts Trailer
