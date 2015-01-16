Menu
7.2
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Spare Parts
Spare Parts
Spare Parts
18+
Sport
Synopsis
Four Hispanic high school students form a robotics club. With no experience, 800 bucks, used car parts and a dream, this rag tag team goes up against the country's reigning robotics champion, MIT.
Spare Parts
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
16 January 2015
Release date
16 January 2015
Russia
12+
16 January 2015
Great Britain
16 January 2015
Kazakhstan
16 January 2015
USA
16 January 2015
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$3,701,325
Production
Brookwell-McNamara Entertainment, Circle Management + Production, Indieproduction
Also known as
Spare Parts, Los inventores, Os Inventores, La Vida Robot, Varuosad, Yedek Parçalar, Δεσμοί ζωής, Жизнь робота
Director
Sean McNamara
Cast
Alexa PenaVega
Marisa Tomei
Jamie Lee Curtis
Aubrey K. Miller
George Lopez
Similar films for Spare Parts
4.4
Spare Parts
(2020)
6.2
1 Mile to You
(2017)
7.4
Little Boy
(2015)
7.5
McFarland, USA
(2014)
7.1
Please Give
(2010)
6.6
The Mighty Macs
(2009)
7.0
Flash of Genius
(2008)
8.1
Something the Lord Made
(2004)
7.2
Soul Surfer
(2011)
7.7
The Wrestler
(2009)
5.9
Balls of Fury
(2007)
7.2
11
votes
7.2
IMDb
Quotes
Awards MC
Okay folks, everybody take your seats please.
Spare Parts
Trailer
0
0
