Cast
Carly Schroeder
Grace Bowen
Christopher Shand
Kyle Rhodes
Cast and Crew
Director
Davis Guggenheim
Writer
Karen Janszen, Lisa Marie Petersen, Andrew Shue, Ken Himmelman
Composer
Mark Isham
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
1 June 2007
Release date
|18 July 2008
|Italy
|
|
|1 June 2007
|USA
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$9,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$3,826,568
Production
Elevation Filmworks, Picturehouse, Ursa Major Films LLC
Also known as
Gracie, Грейси, Finding Gracie, Gracie - Sonho de Vencer, Il mio sogno più grande, Грейсі, 格蕾絲的足球夢, 足球女将, 足球少女