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Poster of Gracie
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Gracie
6.1

Gracie

, 2007
Gracie
USA / Biography, Drama, Sport / 18+
Poster of Gracie
6.1

Cast

Carly Schroeder
Grace Bowen
Andrew Shue
Coach Owen Clark
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Shue
Lindsay Bowen
Jesse Lee Soffer
Jesse Lee Soffer
Johnny Bowen
Christopher Shand
Kyle Rhodes
Karl Girolamo
Curt
Vasilios Mantagas
Craig
Donny Gray
Donny
Emma Bell
Emma Bell
Kate Dorset
Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney
Bryan Bowen
Director Davis Guggenheim
Writer Karen Janszen, Lisa Marie Petersen, Andrew Shue, Ken Himmelman
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 1 June 2007
Release date
18 July 2008 Italy
1 June 2007 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,826,568
Production Elevation Filmworks, Picturehouse, Ursa Major Films LLC
Also known as
Gracie, Грейси, Finding Gracie, Gracie - Sonho de Vencer, Il mio sogno più grande, Грейсі, 格蕾絲的足球夢, 足球女将, 足球少女

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Gracie
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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