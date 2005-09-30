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Poster of Into the Blue
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Into the Blue
6.7

Into the Blue

, 2005
Into the Blue
USA / Action, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Into the Blue
6.7

Synopsis

A group of divers find themselves in deep trouble with a drug lord after they come upon the illicit cargo of a sunken airplane.

Cast

Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Jared
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Sam
Ashley Scott
Amanda
Dwayne Adway
Roy
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin
Bates
Tyson Beckford
Primo
James Frain
James Frain
Reyes
Scott Caan
Scott Caan
Bryce
Javon Frazer
Danny
Chris Taloa
Quinn
Director John Stockwell
Writer Matt Johnson
Composer Paul Haslinger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 30 September 2005
Release date
20 October 2005 Russia 12+
13 October 2005 Argentina
20 October 2005 Australia
14 October 2005 Austria
20 October 2005 Belarus
2 November 2005 Belgium
11 November 2005 Brazil
30 September 2005 Canada 18A
30 November 2005 Egypt
18 November 2005 Estonia
25 November 2005 Finland
9 August 2006 France
13 October 2005 Germany
21 October 2005 Great Britain
7 March 2006 Greece
11 November 2005 Iceland
21 October 2005 Ireland
13 October 2005 Israel
27 January 2006 Italy
20 October 2005 Kazakhstan
14 October 2005 Mexico
18 November 2005 Panama
5 October 2005 Philippines
24 October 2005 Portugal
6 October 2005 Singapore
17 November 2005 South Korea
4 November 2005 Spain
25 December 2005 Sweden
1 December 2005 Switzerland
25 November 2005 Turkey
30 September 2005 USA
20 October 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $46,117,696
Production Columbia Pictures, Mandalay Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Into the Blue, Azul extremo, Bleu d'enfer, A tenger vadjai, Błękitna głębia, Do hlubiny, Dưới Đáy Biển Sâu, Inmersión letal, Maviliklere Doğru, Mergulho Radical, Opasno plavetnilo, Pavojai gelmese, Pinnan alla, Profundo Azul, Sinisesse sügavikku, Trappola in fondo al mare, V nevarni modrini, Zudis dzelmē, Вітаємо в раю, Добро пожаловать в рай!, Ласкаво просимо до раю, Опасно синьо, У плаветнилу, イントゥ・ザ・ブルー, 深海尋寶

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

Bryce Get out of the water. There are sharks everywhere, look.
Jared Give me my mask and my fins real quick.
Bryce You - No, you don't need a mask. There's a shark. I swear to God. He's big. He' looks like Jaws. Get out.
Jared Yeah, I know, but I lost my watch.
Bryce You lost - ? You need an arm to wear a watch. Would you get out of the water, stupid? Please?
Jared Sam gave me this watch for my birthday.
Bryce I don't care! Sam, get...
[Sam tosses the mask and fins to Jared]
Bryce What are you doing?
Sam He's fine. They're just curious.
Bryce Oh, curious as to what? As to what? What his ass tastes like?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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