Bryce
Get out of the water. There are sharks everywhere, look.
Jared
Give me my mask and my fins real quick.
Bryce
You - No, you don't need a mask. There's a shark. I swear to God. He's big. He' looks like Jaws. Get out.
Jared
Yeah, I know, but I lost my watch.
Bryce
You lost - ? You need an arm to wear a watch. Would you get out of the water, stupid? Please?
Jared
Sam gave me this watch for my birthday.
Bryce
I don't care! Sam, get...
[Sam tosses the mask and fins to Jared]
Bryce
What are you doing?
Sam
He's fine. They're just curious.
Bryce
Oh, curious as to what? As to what? What his ass tastes like?