Bryce Get out of the water. There are sharks everywhere, look.

Jared Give me my mask and my fins real quick.

Bryce You - No, you don't need a mask. There's a shark. I swear to God. He's big. He' looks like Jaws. Get out.

Jared Yeah, I know, but I lost my watch.

Bryce You lost - ? You need an arm to wear a watch. Would you get out of the water, stupid? Please?

Jared Sam gave me this watch for my birthday.

Bryce I don't care! Sam, get...

[Sam tosses the mask and fins to Jared]

Bryce What are you doing?

Sam He's fine. They're just curious.