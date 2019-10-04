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Poster of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
6.0

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

, 2019
Dolly kitty aur woh chamakte sitare
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
6.0

Cast

Bhumi Pednekar
Kitty
Konkona Sen Sharma
Dolly
Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey
Pradeep
Aamir Bashir
Amit
Neelima Azeem
Kubbra Sait
Shazia
Amol Parashar
Osman
Kalp Shah
Pappu
Hearty Singh
Bharat
Karan Kundrra
DJ Teja
Prabhat Raghunandan
Billa
Director Alankrita Shrivastava
Writer Alankrita Shrivastava
Composer Clinton Cerejo, Mangesh Dhakde, Arjuna Harjai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 18 September 2020
World premiere 4 October 2019
Production Balaji Motion Pictures, Spark Motion Pictures and Animation
Also known as
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars, Dolly, Kitty et les étoiles, Dolly, Kitty y las estrellitas brillantes, Dolly Kitty and Those Shining Stars, Dolly Kitty e as estrelas, Dolly Kitty và Những Vì Sao Lấp Lánh, Dolly, Kitty y esas estrellas brillantes, Η Ντόλι, η Κίτι και τα λαμπερά αστέρια, Долли Китти и мерцающие звезды, ドリーとキティ ～輝け人生!～, 내 이름은 키티, डॉली किट्टी और वो चमकते सितारे

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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