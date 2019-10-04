ProductionBalaji Motion Pictures, Spark Motion Pictures and Animation
Also known as
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars, Dolly, Kitty et les étoiles, Dolly, Kitty y las estrellitas brillantes, Dolly Kitty and Those Shining Stars, Dolly Kitty e as estrelas, Dolly Kitty và Những Vì Sao Lấp Lánh, Dolly, Kitty y esas estrellas brillantes, Η Ντόλι, η Κίτι και τα λαμπερά αστέρια, Долли Китти и мерцающие звезды, ドリーとキティ ～輝け人生!～, 내 이름은 키티, डॉली किट्टी और वो चमकते सितारे
Film rating
6.0
Rate10 votes
5.2IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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