Fell off my bike. Two-wheeler.

[showing off small scar on elbow]

Danny Campbell [showing off small scar on elbow] Fell off my bike. Two-wheeler.

[showing off long scar on his arm]

Mad Bob [showing off long scar on his arm] Shark. Thirty-five footer.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.