Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of On a Clear Day
6.6
Kinoafisha Films On a Clear Day
6.6

On a Clear Day

, 2005
On a Clear Day
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of On a Clear Day
6.6

Cast

Peter Mullan
Peter Mullan
Frank
Brenda Blethyn
Joan
Billy Boyd
Billy Boyd
Danny
Seán McGinley
Seán McGinley
Eddie
Benedict Wong
Benedict Wong
Chan
Ron Cook
Ron Cook
Norman
Jodhi May
Jodhi May
Angela
Jamie Sives
Rob
Anne Marie Timoney
Michelle
Shaun Dingwall
Shaun Dingwall
Observer
Director Gaby Dellal
Writer Alex Rose
Composer Stephen Warbeck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 2 September 2005
World premiere 18 August 2005
Release date
2 September 2005 Russia 12+
7 December 2005 France
18 August 2005 Great Britain
2 September 2005 Kazakhstan
7 April 2006 USA
2 September 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $1,017,257
Production Baker Street, Forthcoming Productions, Glasgow Film Finance
Also known as
On a Clear Day, Anything Is Possible, An einem klaren Tag, Egy szép napon..., Jednog lijepog dana, Mia kathari mera, Miehestä mittaa, Pogoda na przyszłość, Um Belo Dia, Une belle journée, В ясный день, При ясно време, 好日子

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 3 June 2024

Quotes

Mad Bob [showing off long scar on his arm] Shark. Thirty-five footer.
Danny Campbell [showing off small scar on elbow] Fell off my bike. Two-wheeler.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for On a Clear Day

London River
London River Drama, Detective
2009, Great Britain / France / Algeria
6.0
Tea Pets / A tang qi yu
Tea Pets / A tang qi yu Animation, Adventure, Family
2018, China
5.0
Slipaway
Slipaway Drama
2016, USA
7.0
Dad's Army
Dad's Army Comedy
2016, Great Britain
5.0
Fireflies in the Garden
Fireflies in the Garden Drama
2008, USA
6.0
Lymelife
Lymelife Drama
2008, USA
6.0
Clubland
Clubland Comedy
2007, Australia
6.0
Pearl
Pearl Drama
2018, France / Switzerland
5.0
Sunset Song
Sunset Song Drama
2015, Great Britain
6.0
Ginger & Rosa
Ginger & Rosa Drama
2012, Great Britain
6.0
Tyrannosaur
Tyrannosaur Drama
2011, Great Britain
6.0
The Forger
The Forger Drama
2011, USA
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more