ProductionBaker Street, Forthcoming Productions, Glasgow Film Finance
Also known as
On a Clear Day, Anything Is Possible, An einem klaren Tag, Egy szép napon..., Jednog lijepog dana, Mia kathari mera, Miehestä mittaa, Pogoda na przyszłość, Um Belo Dia, Une belle journée, В ясный день, При ясно време, 好日子
Film rating
6.6
Rate15 votes
6.9IMDb
Updated 3 June 2024
Quotes
Mad Bob[showing off long scar on his arm]Shark. Thirty-five footer.
Danny Campbell[showing off small scar on elbow]Fell off my bike. Two-wheeler.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.