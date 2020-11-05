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Poster of Sokrovenny Chelovek
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Sokrovenny Chelovek
7.2

Sokrovenny Chelovek

, 2020
Sokrovenny Chelovek
Russia / Documentary, Animation / 18+
Poster of Sokrovenny Chelovek
7.2

Cast

Alina Nasibullina
Alina Nasibullina
Aleksandr Zolotovitskiy
Timofey Tribuntsev
Timofey Tribuntsev
Daniil Shcheblanov
Fyodor Levin
Anatoliy Belyy
Anatoliy Belyy
Aleksandr Burlakov
Aleksander Gagarin
Dmitriy Gubanov
Aleksander Kukes
Fedor Malyshev
Sergey Pirnyak
Director Roman Liberov
Writer Roman Liberov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 5 November 2020
Release date
5 November 2020 Russia ПРОвзгляд 16+
Worldwide Gross $5,895
Also known as
Sokrovenny Chelovek, The Innermost Man, Сокровенный человек

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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