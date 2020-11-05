Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Sokrovenny Chelovek
7.2
Sokrovenny Chelovek
, 2020
Sokrovenny Chelovek
Russia / Documentary, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
7.2
Cast
Alina Nasibullina
Aleksandr Zolotovitskiy
Timofey Tribuntsev
Daniil Shcheblanov
Fyodor Levin
Anatoliy Belyy
Aleksandr Burlakov
Aleksander Gagarin
Dmitriy Gubanov
Aleksander Kukes
Fedor Malyshev
Sergey Pirnyak
Director
Roman Liberov
Writer
Roman Liberov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
5 November 2020
Release date
5 November 2020
Russia
ПРОвзгляд
16+
Worldwide Gross
$5,895
Also known as
Sokrovenny Chelovek, The Innermost Man, Сокровенный человек
More
Cartoon rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Sokrovenny Chelovek
Ilfipetrov
Animation, Documentary
2013, Russia
7.0
Napisano Sergeyem Dovlatovym
Documentary, Biography, Animation
2012, Russia
6.0
Sokhrani moyu rech navsegda
Documentary
2015, Russia
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree