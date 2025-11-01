Viaggio in Italia, Journey to Italy, Viaje a Italia, Voyage en Italie, Voyage to Italy, Liebe ist stärker, Reise in Italien, Viagem à Itália, 意大利之旅, Călătorie în Italia, De liefde begint in Napels, Itáliai utazás, Kelionė į Italiją, L'amour est le plus fort, La divorcée de Naples, Lonely Woman, Matka Italiaan, Matka Italiassa, Mogzauroba Italiashi, Olaszországi utazások, Podróż do Włoch, Potovanje v Italijo, Reise i Italia, Resan till Italien, Romance na Itália, Safar Be Italia, Siempre te amaré, Strangers, Taxeidi stin Italia, Te querré siempre, Viagem em Itália, Viagem Pela Itália, Viatge a Itàlia, Voyage in Italy, Ταξίδι στην Ιταλία, Путешествие в Италию, Пътуване в Италия, イタリア旅行, 游览意大利
Film rating
7.2
Rate10 votes
7.2IMDb
Quotes
Alex JoyceWhat noisy people! I've never seen noise and boredom go so well together.
Katherine JoyceOh I don't know, Uncle Homer lived here for 40 years without getting bored.
Alex JoyceUncle Homer was not a normal person.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.