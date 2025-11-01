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Poster of Journey to Italy
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Journey to Italy
7.2

Journey to Italy

, 1954
Viaggio in Italia
Italy / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Journey to Italy
7.2

Cast

Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Doug Sanders
Maria Mauban
Anna Proclemer
Paul Müller
Anthony La Penna
Director Roberto Rossellini
Writer Antonio Pietrangeli, Vitaliano Brancati, Roberto Rossellini
Composer Renzo Rossellini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1954
Online premiere 1 November 2025
World premiere 7 September 1954
Release date
1 January 1955 Brazil
30 June 2021 France
9 November 1954 Germany
21 December 2012 Great Britain PG
4 September 2025 Greece
7 September 1954 Italy
9 December 1988 Japan
28 October 1955 Portugal
1 September 1955 USA
Worldwide Gross $20,072
Production Italia Film, Junior Film, Sveva Film
Also known as
Viaggio in Italia, Journey to Italy, Viaje a Italia, Voyage en Italie, Voyage to Italy, Liebe ist stärker, Reise in Italien, Viagem à Itália, 意大利之旅, Călătorie în Italia, De liefde begint in Napels, Itáliai utazás, Kelionė į Italiją, L'amour est le plus fort, La divorcée de Naples, Lonely Woman, Matka Italiaan, Matka Italiassa, Mogzauroba Italiashi, Olaszországi utazások, Podróż do Włoch, Potovanje v Italijo, Reise i Italia, Resan till Italien, Romance na Itália, Safar Be Italia, Siempre te amaré, Strangers, Taxeidi stin Italia, Te querré siempre, Viagem em Itália, Viagem Pela Itália, Viatge a Itàlia, Voyage in Italy, Ταξίδι στην Ιταλία, Путешествие в Италию, Пътуване в Италия, イタリア旅行, 游览意大利

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

Alex Joyce What noisy people! I've never seen noise and boredom go so well together.
Katherine Joyce Oh I don't know, Uncle Homer lived here for 40 years without getting bored.
Alex Joyce Uncle Homer was not a normal person.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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