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Poster of Zelyonyy kuznechik
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Zelyonyy kuznechik
5.6

Zelyonyy kuznechik

, 1972
Zelyonyy kuznechik
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Zelyonyy kuznechik
5.6

Cast

Lidija Georgievna Koroljova
Yevgeny Vesnik
The Beetle
Anna Varpakhovskaya
Director Rasa Strautmane
Writer Georgiy Ball, Galina Demykina, Rasa Strautmane
Composer David Krivitskiy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1972
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Zelyonyy kuznechik, The Green Grasshopper, Roheline rohutirts, Зеленый кузнечик, Зелёный кузнечик

Cartoon rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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