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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Zelyonyy kuznechik
5.6
Zelyonyy kuznechik
, 1972
Zelyonyy kuznechik
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Lidija Georgievna Koroljova
Yevgeny Vesnik
The Beetle
Anna Varpakhovskaya
Director
Rasa Strautmane
Writer
Georgiy Ball
,
Galina Demykina
,
Rasa Strautmane
Composer
David Krivitskiy
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1972
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Zelyonyy kuznechik, The Green Grasshopper, Roheline rohutirts, Зеленый кузнечик, Зелёный кузнечик
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Cartoon rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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Showtimes
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