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5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Churidilo
5.8
Churidilo
, 1976
Churidilo
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.8
Cast
Galina Ivanova
Georgy Taratorkin
Director
Leonid Nosyrev
Writer
Ervin Lázár
,
Genrikh Sapgir
Composer
Evgeniy Botyarov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1976
Production
Pannónia Filmstúdió, Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Churidilo, Чуридило
More
Cartoon rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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