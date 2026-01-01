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Poster of Churidilo
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Churidilo
5.8

Churidilo

, 1976
Churidilo
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Churidilo
5.8

Cast

Galina Ivanova
Georgy Taratorkin
Georgy Taratorkin
Director Leonid Nosyrev
Writer Ervin Lázár, Genrikh Sapgir
Composer Evgeniy Botyarov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1976
Production Pannónia Filmstúdió, Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Churidilo, Чуридило

Cartoon rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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