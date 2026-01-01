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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Detskiy albom
5.9
Detskiy albom
, 1976
Detskiy albom
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Director
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Writer
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
19 minutes
Production year
1976
World premiere
29 October 1976
Release date
29 October 1976
USSR
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Detskiy albom, Children's Album, Детский альбом, Detskij.albom
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Cartoon rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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