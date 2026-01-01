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Poster of Detskiy albom
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Detskiy albom
5.9

Detskiy albom

, 1976
Detskiy albom
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Detskiy albom
5.9
Director Inessa Kovalevskaya
Writer Inessa Kovalevskaya
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 29 October 1976
Release date
29 October 1976 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Detskiy albom, Children's Album, Детский альбом, Detskij.albom

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
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