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Poster of Scotty
Scotty - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films Scotty

Scotty

, 2025
Scotty
Germany / Adventure, Animation, Family
Trailers
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Poster of Scotty
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Scotty - trailer in russian
Scotty  trailer in russian

Synopsis

A stray cat (Scotty) has to travel with a pet cat (Katie) despite his desire to return to his territory, but when he gets home, he realizes that living with those he loves is better than living alone.

Cast

Dario Coates
Phil Cornwell
Adam Diggle
Walles Hamonde
William Hope
William Hope
Joe Jameson
Director Mohammad Pirzadi
Writer Mohammad Pirzadi, Ali Valipouri
Composer Ramin Kousha
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 May 2026
Release date
21 May 2026 Russia Ten Letters
Production Benar Animation Studio
Also known as
Scotty

Cartoon rating

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Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 

Film Trailers

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Scotty - trailer in russian
Scotty Trailer in russian
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