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Scotty
Scotty
, 2025
Scotty
Germany / Adventure, Animation, Family
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Scotty
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Synopsis
A stray cat (Scotty) has to travel with a pet cat (Katie) despite his desire to return to his territory, but when he gets home, he realizes that living with those he loves is better than living alone.
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Cast
Dario Coates
Phil Cornwell
Adam Diggle
Walles Hamonde
William Hope
Joe Jameson
Director
Mohammad Pirzadi
Writer
Mohammad Pirzadi
,
Ali Valipouri
Composer
Ramin Kousha
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 May 2026
Release date
21 May 2026
Russia
Ten Letters
Production
Benar Animation Studio
Also known as
Scotty
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0.0
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