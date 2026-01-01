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Mikhail Kuznetsov
Mikhail Kuznetsov Mikhail Kuznetsov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Kuznetsov

Mikhail Kuznetsov

Mikhail Kuznetsov

Date of Birth
25 February 1918
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
23 August 1986
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Ivan the Terrible. Part I 7.6
Ivan the Terrible. Part I (1944)
Mashenka 7.6
Mashenka (1942)
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki 7.5
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki (1943)

Filmography

Nelyubimyj moj
Nelyubimyj moj
Drama, Romantic, 2021, Russia
Kogda ego sovsem ne zhdesh
Kogda ego sovsem ne zhdesh
Drama, Romantic, 2014, Russia
Lyubov – ne kartoshka 4.3
Lyubov – ne kartoshka
Drama, Comedy, Family 2014, Russia
Bagrationi 6.6
Bagrationi Bagrationi
Biography, Drama, History 1985, USSR
Gospodin gimnazist 5.1
Gospodin gimnazist Gospodin gimnazist
Drama 1985, USSR
Rossiya molodaya 7.3
Rossiya molodaya
Drama, History, 1984, USSR
Taynoe golosovanie 6.3
Taynoe golosovanie Taynoe golosovanie
Drama 1980, USSR
Alye pogony 6.8
Alye pogony Alye pogony
Children's, Family, War 1980, USSR
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