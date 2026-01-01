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Filmography
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Date of Birth
25 February 1918
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
23 August 1986
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Ivan the Terrible. Part I
(1944)
7.6
Mashenka
(1942)
7.5
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki
(1943)
Filmography
Nelyubimyj moj
Drama, Romantic,
2021, Russia
Kogda ego sovsem ne zhdesh
Drama, Romantic,
2014, Russia
4.3
Lyubov – ne kartoshka
Drama, Comedy, Family
2014, Russia
6.6
Bagrationi
Bagrationi
Biography, Drama, History
1985, USSR
5.1
Gospodin gimnazist
Gospodin gimnazist
Drama
1985, USSR
7.3
Rossiya molodaya
Drama, History,
1984, USSR
6.3
Taynoe golosovanie
Taynoe golosovanie
Drama
1980, USSR
6.8
Alye pogony
Alye pogony
Children's, Family, War
1980, USSR
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