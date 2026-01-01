Menu
Journey to the youth

Journey to the youth 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1956
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Puteshestvie v molodost, Горы зовут, Gory zovut, Journey to the Youth, The Mountains Are Calling, Turistaszerelem, Путешествие в молодость
Director
Grigori Lipshits
Vladimir Kraynichenko
Cast
Yevhen Bondarenko
Tamara Chernova
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Oleg Anofriev
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
