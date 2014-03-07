Menu
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Date of Birth
31 December 1930
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
7 March 2014
Popular Films
7.9
White Sun of the Desert
(1970)
Tickets
7.9
The letter
(1966)
7.8
The Unamenables
(1959)
Filmography
Actor
40
Nemec
Adventure, War
2012, Belarus
MosGaz
Drama, Detective
2012, Russia
I byla voyna
Drama, War
2010, Russia
5.1
Nobody knows about sex
Nikto ne znaet pro seks
Comedy
2006, Russia
4.7
Den pobedy
Den pobedy
Drama, War
2006, Russia
Basni dlya zaycev
Children's
2005, Russia
Na uglu, u Patriarshih 2
Detective, Crime
2001, Russia
Na uglu, u Patriarshih
Detective, Crime
1995, Russia
7
Za co?
Za co?
Romantic
1995, Russia / Poland
5.8
Sleeping passenger
Sleeping passenger
Detective
1994, Russia
5.1
Istanbul Transit
Istanbul Transit
Action, Crime
1993, Ukraine
4.7
'Nipple' System
'Nipple' System
Comedy
1990, USSR
4.9
Shakaly
Shakaly
Crime, Action
1989, USSR
6
Bez solntsa
Bez solntsa
Drama
1987, USSR
6.6
Misty Shores
Mglistye berega
Drama, History
1986, Bulgaria
4.8
Reporting from the Line of Fire
Reportazh s linii ognya
War
1985, USSR
5.5
Copper Angel
Mednyy angel
Action
1984, USSR
7.7
Dom dlya Kuzki
Dom dlya Kuzki
Animation
1984, USSR
4.8
Kometa
Kometa
Comedy, Sci-Fi
1983, USSR
5.7
Incident at Map-Grid 36-80
Sluchay v kvadrate '36-80'
Action, Drama
1982, USSR
6.6
Hit Back
Otvetnyy khod
Action
1981, USSR
6.9
Soldatskaya skazka
Soldatskaya skazka
Children's
1980, USSR
6.1
Vtoraya vesna
Vtoraya vesna
Drama
1979, USSR
7.2
In the Zone of Special Attention
V zone osobogo vnimaniya
Action, Adventure
1978, USSR
Show more
