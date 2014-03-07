Menu
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov

Anatoly Kuznetsov

Anatoly Kuznetsov

Date of Birth
31 December 1930
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
7 March 2014

Popular Films

White Sun of the Desert 7.9
White Sun of the Desert (1970)
The letter 7.9
The letter (1966)
The Unamenables 7.8
The Unamenables (1959)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 40 Films 35 TV Shows 5 Actor 40
Nemec
Nemec
Adventure, War 2012, Belarus
MosGaz
MosGaz
Drama, Detective 2012, Russia
I byla voyna
I byla voyna
Drama, War 2010, Russia
Nobody knows about sex 5.1
Nobody knows about sex Nikto ne znaet pro seks
Comedy 2006, Russia
4.7
Den pobedy Den pobedy
Drama, War 2006, Russia
Basni dlya zaycev
Basni dlya zaycev
Children's 2005, Russia
Na uglu, u Patriarshih 2
Na uglu, u Patriarshih 2
Detective, Crime 2001, Russia
Na uglu, u Patriarshih
Na uglu, u Patriarshih
Detective, Crime 1995, Russia
Za co? 7
Za co? Za co?
Romantic 1995, Russia / Poland
Sleeping passenger 5.8
Sleeping passenger Sleeping passenger
Detective 1994, Russia
Istanbul Transit 5.1
Istanbul Transit Istanbul Transit
Action, Crime 1993, Ukraine
'Nipple' System 4.7
'Nipple' System 'Nipple' System
Comedy 1990, USSR
Shakaly 4.9
Shakaly Shakaly
Crime, Action 1989, USSR
6
Bez solntsa Bez solntsa
Drama 1987, USSR
Misty Shores 6.6
Misty Shores Mglistye berega
Drama, History 1986, Bulgaria
4.8
Reporting from the Line of Fire Reportazh s linii ognya
War 1985, USSR
Copper Angel 5.5
Copper Angel Mednyy angel
Action 1984, USSR
Dom dlya Kuzki 7.7
Dom dlya Kuzki Dom dlya Kuzki
Animation 1984, USSR
Kometa 4.8
Kometa Kometa
Comedy, Sci-Fi 1983, USSR
Incident at Map-Grid 36-80 5.7
Incident at Map-Grid 36-80 Sluchay v kvadrate '36-80'
Action, Drama 1982, USSR
Hit Back 6.6
Hit Back Otvetnyy khod
Action 1981, USSR
Soldatskaya skazka 6.9
Soldatskaya skazka Soldatskaya skazka
Children's 1980, USSR
Vtoraya vesna 6.1
Vtoraya vesna Vtoraya vesna
Drama 1979, USSR
In the Zone of Special Attention 7.2
In the Zone of Special Attention V zone osobogo vnimaniya
Action, Adventure 1978, USSR
