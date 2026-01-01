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Poster of Obyknovennaya Arktika
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Obyknovennaya Arktika
7.8

Obyknovennaya Arktika

, 1976
Obyknovennaya Arktika
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Obyknovennaya Arktika
7.8

Cast

Oleg Dahl
Oleg Dahl
Oleg Anofriev
Oleg Anofriev
Afanasi Kochetkov
Rolan Bykov
Rolan Bykov
Georgy Korolchuk
Valentin Yerofeyev
Viktor Pavlov
Viktor Pavlov
Oleg Yefremov
Oleg Yefremov
Viktor Mikhailov
Stroitel
Nikolay Volkov
Director Aleksei Simonov, Aleksei Simonov
Writer Boris Gorbatov, Aleksei Simonov, Aleksei Simonov
Composer Vadim Bibergan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 1 January 1976
Release date
1 January 1976 USSR
Production Gosteleradio USSR, Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Obyknovennaya Arktika, Ordinary Arctics, Обыкновенная Арктика

Film rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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