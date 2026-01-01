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7.8
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Obyknovennaya Arktika
7.8
Obyknovennaya Arktika
, 1976
Obyknovennaya Arktika
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.8
Cast
Oleg Dahl
Oleg Anofriev
Afanasi Kochetkov
Rolan Bykov
Georgy Korolchuk
Valentin Yerofeyev
Viktor Pavlov
Oleg Yefremov
Viktor Mikhailov
Stroitel
Nikolay Volkov
Director
Aleksei Simonov
,
Aleksei Simonov
Writer
Boris Gorbatov
,
Aleksei Simonov
,
Aleksei Simonov
Composer
Vadim Bibergan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
1976
World premiere
1 January 1976
Release date
1 January 1976
USSR
Production
Gosteleradio USSR, Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Obyknovennaya Arktika, Ordinary Arctics, Обыкновенная Арктика
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
12
votes
7.5
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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