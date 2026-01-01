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Poster of Vtoraya vesna
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Vtoraya vesna
6.3

Vtoraya vesna

, 1979
Vtoraya vesna
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Vtoraya vesna
6.3

Cast

Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Mikhail Nesterov
Nikolay Rybnikov
Nikolay Rybnikov
Fyodor Frolov
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Lida
Natalya Yegorova
Natalya Yegorova
Yevdokiya Perevalova
Tatyana Lavrova
Tatyana Lavrova
Sima (Serafima Nesterova)
Tatyana Golodovich
Irishka - sestra Serafimy
Yelena Drapeko
Yelena Drapeko
Glasha
Viktor Bokov
Balalayechnik
Nikolai Boyarskiy
Nikolai Boyarskiy
Nachalnik geologicheskoy laboratorii
Larisa Burkova
Agrafena
Director Vladimir Vengerov
Writer Georgi Markov, Felix Mironer
Composer Isaac Schwarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 1 March 1980
Release date
1 March 1980 Russia
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Vtoraya vesna, Druga wiosna, Second Spring, Вторая весна, Toinen kevät, Друга весна

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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