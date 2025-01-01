Aleksey Chernov

Menu
Date of Birth
11 June 1908
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
14 November 1979
Occupation
Actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Scarlet Flower 7.1
The Scarlet Flower Alenkiy tsvetochek
Family, Fairy Tale 1977, USSR
Anna i komandor 6.8
Anna i komandor Anna i komandor
Drama 1975, USSR
Proisshestviye 5.8
Proisshestviye Proisshestviye
Adventure, Family 1974, USSR
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.3
The Dawns Here Are Quiet ...A zori zdes tikhie
History, Drama, War 1972, USSR
Semnadtsatyy transatlanticheskiy 6.2
Semnadtsatyy transatlanticheskiy Semnadtsatyy transatlanticheskiy
Drama, War 1972, USSR
Obratnoy dorogi net
Obratnoy dorogi net
War 1971, USSR
Trainer 7.1
Trainer Trainer
Sport, Drama, Family 1969, USSR
Goden k nestroevoy 6.1
Goden k nestroevoy Goden k nestroevoy
Comedy 1968, USSR
Three Days of Viktor Chernyshov 7.4
Three Days of Viktor Chernyshov Tri dnya Viktora Chernyshova
Drama 1968, USSR
Trembita 6.8
Trembita Trembita
Comedy, Romantic 1968, USSR
A Hero of Our Time 6.8
A Hero of Our Time Geroy nashego vremeni
Romantic, Drama 1965, USSR
Бэла: Герой нашего времени 7.2
Бэла: Герой нашего времени Бэла: Герой нашего времени
Drama 1965, USSR
