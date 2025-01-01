Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksey Chernov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Chernov
Aleksey Chernov
Date of Birth
11 June 1908
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
14 November 1979
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
8.2
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
(1972)
7.4
Three Days of Viktor Chernyshov
(1968)
7.2
Бэла: Герой нашего времени
(1965)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
History
Romantic
Sport
War
Year
All
1977
1975
1974
1972
1971
1969
1968
1965
All
12
Films
11
TV Shows
1
Actor
12
7.1
The Scarlet Flower
Alenkiy tsvetochek
Family, Fairy Tale
1977, USSR
6.8
Anna i komandor
Anna i komandor
Drama
1975, USSR
5.8
Proisshestviye
Proisshestviye
Adventure, Family
1974, USSR
8.3
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
...A zori zdes tikhie
History, Drama, War
1972, USSR
Watch trailer
6.2
Semnadtsatyy transatlanticheskiy
Semnadtsatyy transatlanticheskiy
Drama, War
1972, USSR
Obratnoy dorogi net
War
1971, USSR
7.1
Trainer
Trainer
Sport, Drama, Family
1969, USSR
6.1
Goden k nestroevoy
Goden k nestroevoy
Comedy
1968, USSR
7.4
Three Days of Viktor Chernyshov
Tri dnya Viktora Chernyshova
Drama
1968, USSR
6.8
Trembita
Trembita
Comedy, Romantic
1968, USSR
6.8
A Hero of Our Time
Geroy nashego vremeni
Romantic, Drama
1965, USSR
7.2
Бэла: Герой нашего времени
Бэла: Герой нашего времени
Drama
1965, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree