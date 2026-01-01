Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Petra a Červená Karkulka
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Petra a Červená Karkulka

Petra a Červená Karkulka

Petra a Červená Karkulka 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 1 January 1958
Release date
1 January 1958 Russia 6+
10 October 1958 USA
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Petya i krasnaya shapochka, Peter and Little Red Riding Hood, Petia and Little Red Riding Hood, Петя и Красная Шапочка, Petia ir Raudonkepuraitė, Petja ja Punamütsike, Петро і Червона Шапочка, Петя и Червената шапчица
Director
Boris Stepantsev
Boris Stepantsev
Evgeniy Raykovskiy
Cast
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Valentina Sperantova
Valentina Tumanova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Petra a Červená Karkulka
Marks again 6.9
Marks again (1957)
A Girl and a Dolphin 7.6
A Girl and a Dolphin (1979)
Na zadney parte 7.5
Na zadney parte (1978)
Snowman postman 7.5
Snowman postman (1955)
Sestritsa Alyonushka i bratets Ivanushka 7.5
Sestritsa Alyonushka i bratets Ivanushka (1953)
The Rooster and Paints 6.8
The Rooster and Paints (1964)
Pochemu oslik zaupryamilsya? 5.6
Pochemu oslik zaupryamilsya? (1979)
Alye parusa (1978) 0.0
Alye parusa (1978) (1978)
Pokhozhdeniya Chichikova: Manilov 6.4
Pokhozhdeniya Chichikova: Manilov (1974)
Pokhozhdeniya Chichikova: Nozdrev 6.7
Pokhozhdeniya Chichikova: Nozdrev (1974)
Mukha-tsokotukha 6.5
Mukha-tsokotukha (1976)
Okno 6.8
Okno (1966)

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 23 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  693
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more