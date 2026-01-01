Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
1 poster
Petra a Červená Karkulka
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Short
Animation
Country
USSR
Runtime
19 minutes
Production year
1958
World premiere
1 January 1958
Release date
1 January 1958
Russia
6+
10 October 1958
USA
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Petya i krasnaya shapochka, Peter and Little Red Riding Hood, Petia and Little Red Riding Hood, Петя и Красная Шапочка, Petia ir Raudonkepuraitė, Petja ja Punamütsike, Петро і Червона Шапочка, Петя и Червената шапчица
Director
Boris Stepantsev
Evgeniy Raykovskiy
Cast
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Martinson
Valentina Sperantova
Valentina Tumanova
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
7.7
Rate
23
votes
7.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
693
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
