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Poster of Snowman postman
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Snowman postman
7.5

Snowman postman

, 1955
Snowman postman
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Snowman postman
7.5

Cast

Yuriy Khrzhanovskiy
The Owl
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
The Snowman
Aleksandr Shchagin
Yuliya Yulskaya
Yuliya Yulskaya
The Girl
Larisa Bukhartseva
The Fox
Maria Vinogradova
The Boy
Aleksey Gribov
Aleksey Gribov
Father Frost
Rostislav Plyatt
Rostislav Plyatt
The Wolf
A. Shchagin
The Bear
Director Leonid Amalrik
Writer Vladimir Suteev
Composer Nikita Bogoslovskiy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 1 January 1955
Release date
1 January 1955 Russia 6+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Snegovik-pochtovik, The Snowman-Postman, Снеговик-почтовик, Lumemees postiljon, O Mensageiro de Neve, Śniegowy listonosz, Spunky the Snowman (1957), Сніговик-поштовик, Spunky the Snowman, Le postier de neige

Cartoon rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
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