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7.5
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Snowman postman
7.5
Snowman postman
, 1955
Snowman postman
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
7.5
Cast
Yuriy Khrzhanovskiy
The Owl
Georgy Vitsin
The Snowman
Aleksandr Shchagin
Yuliya Yulskaya
The Girl
Larisa Bukhartseva
The Fox
Maria Vinogradova
The Boy
Aleksey Gribov
Father Frost
Rostislav Plyatt
The Wolf
A. Shchagin
The Bear
Director
Leonid Amalrik
Writer
Vladimir Suteev
Composer
Nikita Bogoslovskiy
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
19 minutes
Production year
1955
World premiere
1 January 1955
Release date
1 January 1955
Russia
6+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Snegovik-pochtovik, The Snowman-Postman, Снеговик-почтовик, Lumemees postiljon, O Mensageiro de Neve, Śniegowy listonosz, Spunky the Snowman (1957), Сніговик-поштовик, Spunky the Snowman, Le postier de neige
More
Cartoon rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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