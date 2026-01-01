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Poster of Fantik
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Fantik
7.9

Fantik

, 1975
Fantik
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Fantik
7.9

Cast

Svetlana Kharlap
Fantik
Zinaida Naryshkina
Monkey
Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Shtusha-Kutusha
Anastasiya Georgievskaya
Tortoise
Director Efim Gamburg
Writer Boris Zakhoder
Composer Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1975
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Fantik, The Wrapper, Фантик, Фантік

Cartoon rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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