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Площадки
7.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Fantik
7.9
Fantik
, 1975
Fantik
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.9
Cast
Svetlana Kharlap
Fantik
Zinaida Naryshkina
Monkey
Yevgeny Leonov
Shtusha-Kutusha
Anastasiya Georgievskaya
Tortoise
Director
Efim Gamburg
Writer
Boris Zakhoder
Composer
Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
19 minutes
Production year
1975
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Fantik, The Wrapper, Фантик, Фантік
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Cartoon rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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Showtimes
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