Poster of Dzhokonda na asfalte
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Dzhokonda na asfalte

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2007
World premiere 15 November 2007
Release date
15 November 2007 Russia
15 November 2007 Belarus
15 November 2007 Kazakhstan
15 November 2007 Ukraine
Director
Vladimir Naumov
Cast
Nataliya Naumova
Valery Storozhik
Igor Yasulovich
Nataliya Belohvostikova
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Similar films for Dzhokonda na asfalte
Desyat let bez prava perepiski 5.8
Desyat let bez prava perepiski (1990)
Pavel Korchagin 6.8
Pavel Korchagin (1956)
Trevozhnaya molodost 6.0
Trevozhnaya molodost (1954)
A Man at His Place 6.9
A Man at His Place (1972)
Flights in Dreams and Reality 7.5
Flights in Dreams and Reality (1982)
Friend 7.5
Friend (1987)
Repete 0.0
Repete (2000)
6.8
A Lonely Nut-Tree (1987)
The Sky Is Beyond the Clouds 6.2
The Sky Is Beyond the Clouds (1973)
Night Visitors 0.0
Night Visitors (2007)
Perevod s angliyskogo 6.9
Perevod s angliyskogo (1972)
4.1
Anarak vordu veradardz (2009)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 7 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
