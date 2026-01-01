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6.4
Kinoafisha Films Za vsyo v otvete
6.4

Za vsyo v otvete

, 1972
Za vsyo v otvete
USSR / Drama / 18+
6.4

Cast

Olga Yakovleva
Agniya Shabina
German Zhuravlyov
Sergey Usov
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Mashkov
Vera Vasilyeva
Vera Vasilyeva
Lidiya Byelova
Yuriy Mazhuga
Maksim Petrov
Nina Doroshina
Nina Doroshina
Olga Nosova
Vsevolod Kuznetsov
Pavel Kozin
Nikita Podgorny
Ilya Tarakanov
Inna Kondrateva
Zoya Perevalova
Viktor Barkov
Yevgeniy Pukhov
Director Georgi Natanson
Writer Viktor Rozov
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 15 January 1973
Release date
15 January 1973 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Za vsyo v otvete, Für alles verantwortlich, Responsible for Everything, За всё в ответе

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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