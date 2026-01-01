Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobitaemiy ostrov
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobitaemiy ostrov
7.4

Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobitaemiy ostrov

, 1971
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobitaemiy ostrov
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobitaemiy ostrov
7.4

Cast

Maria Vinogradova
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Viktor Fainleib
Director Lev Milchin
Writer Leonid Zavalnyuk
Composer Yan Frenkel
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1971
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobitaemiy ostrov, The Stories of an Old Marine. An Uninhabited Island, Рассказы старого моряка: Необитаемый остров, Vana meremehe pajatused 2

Cartoon rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobitaemiy ostrov

Mozhno i nelzya
Mozhno i nelzya Animation
1964, USSR
6.0
Воспроизведение начнётся<br/> сразу после покупки
Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки Animation
1978, USSR
6.0
Svetlyachok N8
Svetlyachok N8 Animation
1968, USSR
5.0
Masha i volshebnoe varene
Masha i volshebnoe varene Animation
1979, USSR
6.0
Kak Masha possorilas s podushkoy
Kak Masha possorilas s podushkoy Animation
1977, USSR
7.0
Svinya-kopilka
Svinya-kopilka Animation
1963, USSR
6.0
Babushkin zontik
Babushkin zontik Animation
1969, USSR
5.0
Budilnik
Budilnik Animation
1967, USSR
5.0
Zhu-zhu-zhu
Zhu-zhu-zhu Animation
1966, USSR
5.0
Obezyana s ostrova Sarugasima
Obezyana s ostrova Sarugasima Animation
1970, USSR
7.0
Na lesnoy trope
Na lesnoy trope Animation
1975, USSR
6.0
Nichut ne strashno
Nichut ne strashno Animation
1981, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more