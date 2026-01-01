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7.4
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Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobitaemiy ostrov
7.4
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobitaemiy ostrov
, 1971
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobitaemiy ostrov
USSR / Animation / 18+
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Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Cast
Maria Vinogradova
Klara Rumyanova
Vasily Livanov
Viktor Fainleib
Director
Lev Milchin
Writer
Leonid Zavalnyuk
Composer
Yan Frenkel
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
19 minutes
Production year
1971
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobitaemiy ostrov, The Stories of an Old Marine. An Uninhabited Island, Рассказы старого моряка: Необитаемый остров, Vana meremehe pajatused 2
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Cartoon rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.4
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Best Animated Films
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