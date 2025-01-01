Aleksey Safonov

Menu
Date of Birth
8 October 1938
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Give me a complaints book 7.0
Give me a complaints book (1965)
Robinson Crusoe 6.9
Robinson Crusoe (1972)
Love & Dance 6.7
Love & Dance (2006)

Filmography

Love & Dance 6.7
Love & Dance Sipur Hatzi-Russi
Musical, Drama, Family 2006, Israel
Etudes about Vroobel 6.4
Etudes about Vroobel Etudes about Vroobel
Drama 1989, USSR
Den komandira divizii 6.3
Den komandira divizii Den komandira divizii
Drama, War 1983, USSR
Myatezhnyy «Orion» 5.3
Myatezhnyy «Orion» Myatezhnyy «Orion»
Adventure 1978, USSR
Robinson Crusoe 6.9
Robinson Crusoe Zhizn i udivitelnye priklyucheniya Robinzona Kruzo
Adventure 1972, USSR
Operaciya «Trest»
Operaciya «Trest»
Drama, Detective 1968, USSR
Give me a complaints book 7
Give me a complaints book Dayte zhalobnuyu knigu
Comedy 1965, USSR
I Want to Believe 5.9
I Want to Believe I Want to Believe
War 1965, USSR
