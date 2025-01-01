Menu
Aleksey Safonov
Aleksey Safonov
Aleksey Safonov
Aleksey Safonov
Date of Birth
8 October 1938
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.0
Give me a complaints book
(1965)
6.9
Robinson Crusoe
(1972)
6.7
Love & Dance
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Musical
War
Year
All
2006
1989
1983
1978
1972
1968
1965
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Actor
8
6.7
Love & Dance
Sipur Hatzi-Russi
Musical, Drama, Family
2006, Israel
6.4
Etudes about Vroobel
Etudes about Vroobel
Drama
1989, USSR
6.3
Den komandira divizii
Den komandira divizii
Drama, War
1983, USSR
5.3
Myatezhnyy «Orion»
Myatezhnyy «Orion»
Adventure
1978, USSR
6.9
Robinson Crusoe
Zhizn i udivitelnye priklyucheniya Robinzona Kruzo
Adventure
1972, USSR
Operaciya «Trest»
Drama, Detective
1968, USSR
7
Give me a complaints book
Dayte zhalobnuyu knigu
Comedy
1965, USSR
Watch trailer
5.9
I Want to Believe
I Want to Believe
War
1965, USSR
