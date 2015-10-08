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Poster of Glavnyj
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Glavnyj
4.6

Glavnyj

, 2015
Glavnyj
Russia / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Glavnyj
4.6

Cast

Valeriy Grishko
Valeriy Grishko
Sergey Korolyov
Boris Shcherbakov
Boris Shcherbakov
Valentin Glushko
Lidia Arefieva
Lidia Arefieva
Nina Ivanovna
Aleksey Bogachuk-Petukhov
Yuriy Gagarin
Fyodor Lavrov
Fyodor Lavrov
Aleksey Leonov
Boris Kamorzin
Boris Kamorzin
Nikita Khrushchev
Anatoliy Kotenyov
Anatoliy Kotenyov
Leonid Brezhnev
Georgiy Soldatov
Konstantin Feoktistov
Vadim Andreev
Vadim Andreev
Iosif Stalin
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Dmitriy Ustinov
Director Yuriy Kara
Writer Yuriy Kara
Composer Aleksey Shelygin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 8 October 2015
Release date
8 October 2015 Russia Гельварс 6+
8 October 2015 Belarus
8 October 2015 Kazakhstan
8 October 2015 Ukraine
Also known as
Glavnyj, Главный, Главный конструктор, Glavnyy

Film rating

4.6
Rate 14 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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