6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.9
A Christmas Visitor

A Christmas Visitor

A Christmas Visitor
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 24 November 2002
Production Cypress Point Productions, Whizbang Films
Also known as
A Christmas Visitor, A karácsonyi látogató, El visitante de Navidad, Le visiteur de Noël, Świąteczny gość, Un ospite di Natale, Un visitante en Navidad, Visitante de Natal, Гість на Різдво, Рождественский гость
Director
Christopher Leitch
Cast
Lindy Booth
Aaron Ashmore
Craig Eldridge
William Devane
Richard Blackburn
Similar films for A Christmas Visitor
Courage Mountain 5.8
Courage Mountain (1990)
50 to 1 6.9
50 to 1 (2014)
Dawn of the Dead 7.5
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Breach 6.8
Breach (2007)
Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas 6.5
Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas (2005)
Yanks 6.1
Yanks (1979)
McCabe & Mrs. Miller 7.7
McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971)
Open Range 6.8
Open Range (2003)
Cry_Wolf 5.6
Cry_Wolf (2005)
Hollow Man 6.4
Hollow Man (2000)
Against the Ropes 5.9
Against the Ropes (2003)

Film rating

6.9 IMDb
Quotes
Matthew ...it's like light and dark. The moonlight touches down on the field and becomes apart of its beauty. Darkness is also it's light. What do you see when you look out there? Do you see the darkness or the moonlight? Or both? Can you separate the two? Should you?
