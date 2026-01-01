Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lindy Booth
Lindy Booth
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lindy Booth
Lindy Booth
Lindy Booth
Date of Birth
2 April 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Dawn of the Dead
(2004)
7.3
The Librarians
(2014)
7.1
Wrong Turn
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2014
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
1999
All
9
Films
7
TV Shows
2
Actress
9
Director
1
7.3
The Librarians
Action, Adventure, Mystery
2014, USA
6.1
Nobel Son
Nobel Son
Comedy, Drama
2007, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Cry_Wolf
Cry_Wolf
Mystery, Drama, Horror
2005, USA
6.1
Christmas in Boston
Christmas in Boston
Romantic, Comedy
2005, USA / Canada
7.5
Dawn of the Dead
Dawn of the Dead
Action, Horror, Thriller, Drama
2004, USA
7.1
Wrong Turn
Wrong Turn
Thriller, Horror
2003, USA
6.9
A Christmas Visitor
A Christmas Visitor
Drama
2002, USA
4.2
American Psycho 2
American Psycho II: All American Girl
Thriller, Horror
2002, USA
6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1999, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree