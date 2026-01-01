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Lindy Booth
Lindy Booth Lindy Booth
Kinoafisha Persons Lindy Booth

Lindy Booth

Lindy Booth

Date of Birth
2 April 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Dawn of the Dead 7.5
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
The Librarians 7.3
The Librarians (2014)
Wrong Turn 7.1
Wrong Turn (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Librarians 7.3
The Librarians
Action, Adventure, Mystery 2014, USA
Nobel Son 6.1
Nobel Son Nobel Son
Comedy, Drama 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Cry_Wolf 5.6
Cry_Wolf Cry_Wolf
Mystery, Drama, Horror 2005, USA
Christmas in Boston 6.1
Christmas in Boston Christmas in Boston
Romantic, Comedy 2005, USA / Canada
Dawn of the Dead 7.5
Dawn of the Dead Dawn of the Dead
Action, Horror, Thriller, Drama 2004, USA
Wrong Turn 7.1
Wrong Turn Wrong Turn
Thriller, Horror 2003, USA
A Christmas Visitor 6.9
A Christmas Visitor A Christmas Visitor
Drama 2002, USA
American Psycho 2 4.2
American Psycho 2 American Psycho II: All American Girl
Thriller, Horror 2002, USA
Relic Hunter 6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1999, USA
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