Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Date of Birth
29 March 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Popular Films
8.3
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
(2025)
8.1
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
(2023)
6.8
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
(2023)
Filmography
Actress
9
8.3
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
Biography, Drama, History
2025, India / Ireland
Watch trailer
Call Me Bae
Romantic
2024, India
5.9
Bad Newz
Bad Newz
Comedy, Romantic
2024, India
Watch trailer
6.3
CTRL
CTRL
Thriller
2024, India
Watch trailer
6.8
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Comedy, Drama, Family
2023, India
Watch trailer
5.5
Dream Girl 2
Dream Girl 2
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, India
8.1
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, India
Watch trailer
2.5
Khaali Peeli
Khaali Peeli
Action, Comedy, Romantic
2020, India
2.2
Student of the Year 2
Student of the Year 2
Romantic, Action
2019, India
