Ananya Panday
Date of Birth
29 March 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
dark brown

Popular Films

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh 8.3
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh (2025)
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan 8.1
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023)
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani 6.8
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 Films 8 TV Shows 1 Actress 9
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh 8.3
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
Biography, Drama, History 2025, India / Ireland
Call Me Bae
Call Me Bae
Romantic 2024, India
Bad Newz 5.9
Bad Newz Bad Newz
Comedy, Romantic 2024, India
CTRL 6.3
CTRL CTRL
Thriller 2024, India
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani 6.8
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Comedy, Drama, Family 2023, India
Dream Girl 2 5.5
Dream Girl 2 Dream Girl 2
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, India
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan 8.1
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, India
Khaali Peeli 2.5
Khaali Peeli Khaali Peeli
Action, Comedy, Romantic 2020, India
Student of the Year 2 2.2
Student of the Year 2 Student of the Year 2
Romantic, Action 2019, India
